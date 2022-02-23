Intellia leases space for 140,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Waltham

Biotech companies have long considered Massachusetts a global hub for drug research, and increasingly, they are choosing to make their products here, too.
The latest development comes from Cambridge-based Intellia Therapeutics, which has agreed to lease space for a new 140,000-square-foot facility in Waltham to manufacture genetic therapies. The company said Wednesday that the facility will be built and managed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, one of the area’s dominant life sciences developers, and should be operational in 2024.
Intellia plans to use the site to manufacture its therapies for clinical trials and potential commercial stages. The company is one of several local biotechs, including Editas Medicine and CRISPR Therapeutics, working on the genome editing tool CRISPR-Cas9.
Glenn Goddard, Intellia’s chief financial officer, said agreeing to a long-term lease in Waltham provides the company with manufacturing flexibility and “only a modest financial upfront requirement compared with building our own facility from the ground up.”
Intellia is headquartered in the former Vertex Pharmaceuticals building on 40 Erie St. in Cambridge, where it leases 65,000 square feet of office and lab space. The company quickly outgrew that facility and now also leases roughly 60,000 square feet of space in two other Cambridge facilities, according to public filings.
The company employed more than 300 people as of last year and is expected to release its full year and fourth quarter financial results Thursday.
