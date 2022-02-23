Intellia leases space for 140,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Waltham

Biotech companies have long considered Massachusetts a global hub for drug research, and increasingly, they are choosing to make their products here, too.

The latest development comes from Cambridge-based Intellia Therapeutics, which has agreed to lease space for a new 140,000-square-foot facility in Waltham to manufacture genetic therapies. The company said Wednesday that the facility will be built and managed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, one of the area’s dominant life sciences developers, and should be operational in 2024.

Intellia plans to use the site to manufacture its therapies for clinical trials and potential commercial stages. The company is one of several local biotechs, including Editas Medicine and CRISPR Therapeutics, working on the genome editing tool CRISPR-Cas9.