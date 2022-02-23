Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The female tufted duck continued at Long Pond in Harwich while another was at Mashpee Pond.

A varied thrush returned to a private yard in Falmouth after the recent snow and an indigo bunting continued on and off at a feeder in East Harwich.

Recent sightings (through Feb. 15) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 2 Atlantic puffins, 18 common murres, 1 thick-billed murre, a black guillemot, 375 razorbills, 35 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, and a snowy owl.

Birds noted from a boat survey of Stellwagen Bank sanctuary included 185 common murres, 5 dovekies, an Atlantic puffin, and 3 snow buntings.

Reports from Bell’s Neck conservation area in West Harwich included a clapper rail, a blue-winged teal, 7 green-winged teal, 4 wood ducks, a Northern pintail, and 7 greater yellowlegs.

Five very early piping plovers continued at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, and other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Woods Hole, a thick-billed murre in Falmouth, 3 rusty blackbirds at Scusset in Sandwich, a black-headed gull and 35 ruddy turnstones at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville, a western willet in West Dennis, a glaucous gull at Tern Island in Chatham, 8 American pipits and a killdeer at Chatham airport, 4 chipping sparrows in Brewster, 3 Baltimore orioles in Orleans and another in Barnstable, and 3 thick-billed murres in Provincetown Harbor.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



