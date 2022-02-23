fb-pixel Skip to main content
FOOD

High Street Place, the downtown food hall that COVID delayed, announces a March 2 opening

Pizza, champagne, oysters, and more aim to revitalize a quiet downtown.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated February 23, 2022, 10 minutes ago
High Street Place food hall will open March 2.Brian Samuels Photography

If this can’t lure people back downtown, nothing will: The Financial District’s High Street Place food hall (100 High St.) opens on Wednesday, March 2, with indoor and outdoor seating, a champagne vending machine, and food from some of Boston’s best-known chefs.

The 20,000-square-foot creation was slated to open in March 2020 between Federal and High streets — until the pandemic halted the big debut.

Tiffani Faison (Orfano, Sweet Cheeks) has three concepts at High Street: Tenderoni’s, a pizzeria inspired by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! competition aesthetic from the 1980s (Gen X’ers will get the reference); Dive Bar, a raw bar with Southern inspirations; and Bubble Bath, a champagne bar. Also on the roster: deli favorites from Mamaleh’s; a pho-ramen “pho-men” mash-up at Kutzu; fried egg breakfast sandwiches from Mike & Patty’s; Gracenote Coffee; and more. It’s open weekdays from 7 a.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video