High Street Place, the downtown food hall that COVID delayed, announces a March 2 opening

If this can’t lure people back downtown, nothing will: The Financial District’s High Street Place food hall (100 High St.) opens on Wednesday, March 2, with indoor and outdoor seating, a champagne vending machine, and food from some of Boston’s best-known chefs.
The 20,000-square-foot creation was slated to open in March 2020 between Federal and High streets — until the pandemic halted the big debut.
Tiffani Faison (Orfano, Sweet Cheeks) has three concepts at High Street: Tenderoni’s, a pizzeria inspired by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! competition aesthetic from the 1980s (Gen X’ers will get the reference); Dive Bar, a raw bar with Southern inspirations; and Bubble Bath, a champagne bar. Also on the roster: deli favorites from Mamaleh’s; a pho-ramen “pho-men” mash-up at Kutzu; fried egg breakfast sandwiches from Mike & Patty’s; Gracenote Coffee; and more. It’s open weekdays from 7 a.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.
