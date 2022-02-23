High Street Place, the downtown food hall that COVID delayed, announces a March 2 opening

If this can’t lure people back downtown, nothing will: The Financial District’s High Street Place food hall (100 High St.) opens on Wednesday, March 2, with indoor and outdoor seating, a champagne vending machine, and food from some of Boston’s best-known chefs.

The 20,000-square-foot creation was slated to open in March 2020 between Federal and High streets — until the pandemic halted the big debut.