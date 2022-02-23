fb-pixel Skip to main content

James Beard Foundation announces semifinalists for 2022 awards

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated February 23, 2022, 44 minutes ago
MIDA chef and owner Douglass Williams is a nominee for Outstanding Chef.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced the semifinalists for its annual awards, which honor the country’s best restaurants and chefs. The ceremony where winners are announced will take place in Chicago on June 13.

Many of this year’s semifinalists hail from around Boston and New England. The James Beard awards are considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognizing “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a statement from the foundation.

Here’s a look at the nominees from around Boston and New England:

New England nominees for Best Chef:

Massachusetts:

Patricia Estorino, Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar, Waltham and Cambridge

Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston

Daniel Gursha, Ledger, Salem

Tico Huynh, Yvonne’s, Boston

Jeremy Kean and Philip Kruta, Brassica Kitchen + Cafe, Boston

Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville

John DaSilva, Chickadee, Boston

David Schrier, Jessica Pollard, and David Clegg, Daily Operation, Easthampton

Rhode Island:

William Rietzel, COAST, Watch Hill

Maine:

Bowman Brown, Elda, Biddeford

Vien Doubi, CÔNG TỬ BỘT, Portland

Ben Jackson, Magnus on Water, Biddeford

Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food and Beverage, Portland

Damian Sansonetti, Chaval, Portland

New Hampshire:

Jeff Fournier, Thompson House Eatery, Jackson

David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth

Vermont:

Christian Kruse, Black Flannel Brewing Company, Essex Junction

Nisachon Morgan, Saap, Randolph

Connecticut:

Brian Lewis, The Cottage, Westport

Hector Ludena, Cora Cora, West Hartford

Nominees for Outstanding Restaurateur:

Deborah Snow and Barbara White, Blue Heron Restaurant & Catering, Sunderland, Mass.

Nominee for Outstanding Chef:

Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston

Nominee for Outstanding Restaurant:

Cora Cora, West Hartford, Conn.

Nominee for Emerging Chef:

Chris Viaud, Greenleaf, Milford, N.H.

Nominee for Best New Restaurant:

Café Mamajuana, Burlington, Vt.; Leeward, Portland, Maine

Nominee for Outstanding Pastry Chef:

Kate Fisher Hamm, Leeward, Portland, Maine

Nominee for Outstanding Baker:

Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, Maine

Nominees for Outstanding Hospitality:

BaoBao Dumpling House, Portland, Maine

Nominee for Outstanding Wine Program:

Rebel Rebel, Somerville, Mass.

Nominee for Outstanding Bar Program:

The Jewel Box, Portland, Maine

For the complete list of nominees, go to jamesbeard.org.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

