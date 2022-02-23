James Beard Foundation announces semifinalists for 2022 awards

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced the semifinalists for its annual awards, which honor the country’s best restaurants and chefs. The ceremony where winners are announced will take place in Chicago on June 13.
Many of this year’s semifinalists hail from around Boston and New England. The James Beard awards are considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognizing “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a statement from the foundation.
Here’s a look at the nominees from around Boston and New England:
New England nominees for Best Chef:
Massachusetts:
Patricia Estorino, Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar, Waltham and Cambridge
Advertisement
Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston
Daniel Gursha, Ledger, Salem
Tico Huynh, Yvonne’s, Boston
Jeremy Kean and Philip Kruta, Brassica Kitchen + Cafe, Boston
Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville
John DaSilva, Chickadee, Boston
David Schrier, Jessica Pollard, and David Clegg, Daily Operation, Easthampton
Rhode Island:
William Rietzel, COAST, Watch Hill
Maine:
Bowman Brown, Elda, Biddeford
Vien Doubi, CÔNG TỬ BỘT, Portland
Ben Jackson, Magnus on Water, Biddeford
Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food and Beverage, Portland
Damian Sansonetti, Chaval, Portland
New Hampshire:
Jeff Fournier, Thompson House Eatery, Jackson
David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth
Vermont:
Christian Kruse, Black Flannel Brewing Company, Essex Junction
Nisachon Morgan, Saap, Randolph
Connecticut:
Brian Lewis, The Cottage, Westport
Hector Ludena, Cora Cora, West Hartford
Nominees for Outstanding Restaurateur:
Deborah Snow and Barbara White, Blue Heron Restaurant & Catering, Sunderland, Mass.
Nominee for Outstanding Chef:
Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston
Nominee for Outstanding Restaurant:
Cora Cora, West Hartford, Conn.
Nominee for Emerging Chef:
Chris Viaud, Greenleaf, Milford, N.H.
Nominee for Best New Restaurant:
Café Mamajuana, Burlington, Vt.; Leeward, Portland, Maine
Nominee for Outstanding Pastry Chef:
Kate Fisher Hamm, Leeward, Portland, Maine
Nominee for Outstanding Baker:
Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, Maine
Nominees for Outstanding Hospitality:
BaoBao Dumpling House, Portland, Maine
Nominee for Outstanding Wine Program:
Rebel Rebel, Somerville, Mass.
Nominee for Outstanding Bar Program:
The Jewel Box, Portland, Maine
For the complete list of nominees, go to jamesbeard.org.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.