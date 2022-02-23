‘It started to feel like I was making all the effort. I broke off our relationship.’

Q. Last weekend I broke off a one-year relationship with a guy I loved. We met online and just clicked, and our physical chemistry was incredible from the very start. He is kindhearted, attractive, a hard worker, and treated me really well in the initial months of dating when he pursued me. But there were issues we couldn’t get by — primarily spending any quality time together, largely due to his job, which had him working the night shift, but also due to my allergy to his pet. Weeks would go by and it didn’t seem to phase him not to see me, although he would still text regularly.

A few weeks ago it started to feel like I was making all the effort, while he was not making any at all. I started noticing his ambivalence about our relationship, so I called and broke it off. It was heartbreaking. His response was really confusing; he accepted my reasons and stated that he can’t change his job, and that his family sure would miss me. And that was that.

The next day, he was back on an online dating site. Clearly he wasn’t as invested as I was. I feel like he was just too much of a coward to break it off himself. Was this just a case of He’s Just Not That Into You, or job and lifestyle incompatibilities? I don’t like feeling played a fool, so I’d love any advice on how to get a good pulse on a budding relationship.

– What happened?

A. It sounds like you know everything: he enjoyed the relationship, but not enough to maintain it; he thought you were great, but won’t change his life to make it work.

He probably did know this was over for a bit before you called it. Maybe it was cowardice, maybe it was laziness, maybe he thought the status quo was enough for you both, at least for now. Regardless, when you expressed a desire for more, he let you go. It doesn’t have to be malicious.

How do you get a read on a relationship? There’s excitement. Kindness. There’s also intention, mostly to keep showing up, even when schedules are difficult. Job and lifestyle compatibilities were part of the problem, but so was his lack of motivation to get to you. It was great for a few months...and then it wasn’t.

I’m not sure you could have expedited the breakup, by the way. You needed some time to figure it out. But next time, after six or eight months, you can think about whether the relationship feels as stable — and earned on both side — as it did in the beginning.

I think you’re asking how to avoid having relationships that might end. There’s no way around risk and possible loss. The good news is, you can admit when something doesn’t feel right.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

No one can clearly evaluate a relationship in the first six months due to the honeymoon period. Important clues begin to surface in the nine-to-15 month time span. AUNTTIGGYWINK

Many many people are unable to express their feelings honestly, no matter their gender. EACB

Men are notoriously bad at delivering news women don’t want to hear. Bottom line: If they are not actively pursuing you, they’re just not interested. SEENITTOO

