Recipes: Three citrus cakes to brighten a winter day

At Milk Street, we love using fresh citrus for making light, bright cakes when summer fruit isn’t available. As an added bonus, using both the juice and zest layers flavor with just one ingredient. We use both in our tender lemon pound cake, which comes out exceedingly moist thanks to almond flour. In our tropical sweet potato and coconut cake, a lime glaze adds a bright counterpoint to the rich crumb. And a syrup infused with the savory flavor of bay leaf complements sweetly floral tangerine and lemon zest in a Turkish soaked cake.

Makes one 9-inch loaf

For this plush, velvety pound cake, we take a cue from Rose Carrarini of Rose Bakery in Paris and replace some of the wheat flour with almond flour. Almond flour makes the cake’s crumb extra tender and moist and gives it a more interesting texture than wheat flour alone.

Grating the lemon zest directly into the mixer bowl will allow you to capture the maximum amount of flavorful essential oils; rather than fishing out the zest to then measure it, we usually just eyeball it.

The butter must be softened to room temperature so it integrates into the sugar-flour mixture. And the eggs must be at room temperature, too, not chilled, so they don’t cause the butter to stiffen up when added to the mixer. No need to rotate the cake as it bakes. Jostling the pan increases the chance the batter will deflate, resulting in a dense, underrisen final product.

We finish the cake with a tangy-sweet lemon glaze, brushing it on while the loaf is still hot so the syrup is readily absorbed.

Thanks to generous amounts of eggs and butter, this cake keeps well. Store it in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.

1½ cups (195 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan

4 large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons grated lemon zest, plus 3 tablespoons lemon juice, divided

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (241 grams) plus ¼ cup (54 grams) white sugar

1 cup (100 grams) almond flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon table salt

14 tablespoons (1¾ sticks) salted butter, cut into 14 pieces, at room temperature

3 tablespoons sliced almonds

Heat the oven to 325 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray, then dust evenly with flour and tap out the excess. In a 2-cup liquid measuring cup or small bowl, beat the eggs and vanilla until combined; set aside.

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the lemon zest and 241 grams sugar on low speed until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add both flours, the baking powder, and the salt and mix until combined, about 10 seconds. With the mixer on low, add the butter a piece at a time. Once all the butter has been added, continue mixing on low until the mixture is crumbly and no powdery bits remain, 1 to 2 minutes.

With the mixer still running, add the egg mixture in a slow, steady stream and mix for about 10 seconds. Increase to medium-high and beat until the batter is light and fluffy, 1 to 1½ minutes, scraping the bowl once or twice. The batter will be thick.

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and smooth the surface, then sprinkle evenly with sliced almonds. Bake for 45 minutes, then reduce the oven to 300 degrees. Continue to bake until the top is deep golden brown and a toothpick inserted at the center of the cake comes out clean, another 30 to 35 minutes.

While the cake is baking, in a small saucepan over medium-low, heat the remaining 54 grams sugar and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, stirring often, until the sugar dissolves and the mixture reaches a simmer. Immediately remove from the heat and stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Set aside to cool.

When the cake is done, cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Invert the cake onto the rack, then turn it upright. Using a toothpick, poke small holes in the surface at 1-inch intervals. Brush all of the lemon-sugar syrup onto the cake, allowing it to soak in. Cool completely, about 2 hours, before slicing.

Lime-glazed sweet potato and coconut cake Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Lime-Glazed Sweet Potato and Coconut Cake

Makes 12 servings

In this cake inspired by the Macanese dessert batatada, sweet potatoes give the crumb a rich, moist (yet light) texture. Yellow sweet potatoes are the traditional choice, but we prefer the orange-fleshed sweet potatoes. You’ll need a food processor with at least an 11-cup capacity for the sweet potato puree.

Both unrefined and refined coconut oil work; the former has a fuller, more intense flavor and aroma that accentuate the shredded coconut in the cake. Be sure to use the unsweetened variety, otherwise the cake will be much too sweet.

½ cup (100 grams) coconut oil, melted and slightly cooled, plus more for the pan

12 ounces orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

1½ cups (195 grams) all-purpose flour

2/3 cup (60 grams) unsweetened, shredded coconut

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon table salt

1 cup (199 grams) packed dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon grated lime zest, plus 2 tablespoons lime juice

3 large eggs

¾ cup whole milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

¾ cup (93 grams) powdered sugar

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Coat a 13-by-9-inch metal baking pan with coconut oil. Place the sweet potatoes in a microwave-safe medium bowl, then cover and microwave on high for about 5 minutes, stirring once halfway though, until the potatoes are completely tender. Carefully uncover and set aside to cool slightly.

In a food processor, combine the flour, coconut, ginger, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Process until the coconut is finely ground, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. In the processor, combine the brown sugar and lime zest, then process until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the sweet potatoes and process until completely smooth, 60 to 90 seconds, scraping the bowl as needed.

Add the eggs, milk, and vanilla, then process until combined, about 10 seconds. With the machine running, add the melted coconut oil through the feed tube, then process until fully incorporated. Pour the sweet potato mixture into the dry ingredients and gently whisk to combine. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and spread evenly.

Bake until the cake is golden brown and a toothpick inserted at the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the powdered sugar and the lime juice until smooth. Brush the glaze evenly onto the warm cake. Let the cake cool completely, about 2 hours.

Tangerine-almond cake with bay-citrus syrup Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Tangerine-Almond Cake With Bay-Citrus Syrup

Makes 8 servings

Our tangerine-almond cake has a moist, pleasantly dense texture thanks in part to almond meal. (Use blanched almond flour; unblanched almond meal makes for a drier and less appealing cake.) We infuse our citrus syrup with bay leaves, adding an herbal note. We love the unique flavor of tangerines in this cake, but if you can’t find them, substitute orange zest and juice.

If you don’t have an 8-inch round cake pan, use a 9-inch pan and reduce the baking time to about 45 minutes.

Be sure to use buttered parchment to invert the cake. The cake’s exterior is tacky and will easily stick to other surfaces, peeling off the crust and almonds.

For the cake

12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) salted butter, room temperature, plus more for pan

2¼ cups (225 grams) almond flour

2/3 cup (87 grams) all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup (214 grams) white sugar

1½ tablespoons finely grated tangerine zest

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

¼ teaspoon table salt

4 large eggs, room temperature

3 tablespoons sliced almonds

For the syrup

1/3 cup (71 grams) white sugar

3 tablespoons tangerine juice

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 small bay leaves

Heat the oven to 325 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Butter the bottom and sides of an 8-inch round cake pan. Line the bottom with kitchen parchment, then butter the parchment. In a medium bowl, whisk together both flours and the baking powder.

In the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, combine the sugar, both zests, and the salt on low speed until the sugar appears moistened and clumps, about 1 minute. Add the butter and mix on medium-low speed until cohesive. Increase the mixer to medium-high speed and beat until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Reduce the mixer to low and add the eggs, one at a time, scraping the bowl after each.

Add the dry ingredients and mix on low just until combined, 10 to 15 seconds. Use a rubber spatula to fold the batter until no streaks of flour remain — it will be very thick. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, spreading in an even layer. Sprinkle the almonds on top. Bake until golden brown and the center feels firm when lightly pressed, about 55 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through.

Meanwhile, make the syrup. In a small saucepan set over medium heat, combine all ingredients, then bring to a simmer, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and set aside.

When the cake is done, return the syrup to a simmer over medium heat. Use a toothpick or skewer to poke holes all over the cake’s surface. Brush all of the syrup evenly over the cake. Cool the cake in the pan until barely warm to the touch, about 30 minutes.

Lightly butter a sheet of kitchen parchment, then place it on the cake buttered side down. Invert a large plate on top of the parchment, then invert the plate and cake pan together. Lift off the pan and remove the parchment round. Re-invert the cake onto a serving platter, remove the parchment, and let cool completely.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.