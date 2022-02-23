15-year-old boy charged with murder in slaying of man in Brockton

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder for his alleged role in the slaying of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro on Feb. 10 in Brockton, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

The boy was arrested by State Police and Brockton police Tuesday night and is set to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Wednesday morning, Cruz’s office wrote on Twitter.

Andrade-Monteiro was killed in the driveway of 102 Ash St. around 11 p.m. on Feb. 10, Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Cruz, said.