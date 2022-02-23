fb-pixel Skip to main content

15-year-old boy charged with murder in slaying of man in Brockton

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 23, 2022, 25 minutes ago

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder for his alleged role in the slaying of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro on Feb. 10 in Brockton, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

The boy was arrested by State Police and Brockton police Tuesday night and is set to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Wednesday morning, Cruz’s office wrote on Twitter.

Andrade-Monteiro was killed in the driveway of 102 Ash St. around 11 p.m. on Feb. 10, Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Cruz, said.

Andrade-Monteiro’s killing marked the second homicide in the city in less than a week — 51-year-old Harry Williams was killed in his home at 21 Auna Drive on Feb. 5.

Andrade-Monterio’s murder remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.



Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

