17-year-old boy charged with murder in slaying of man in Brockton

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with murder for his alleged role in the slaying of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro on Feb. 10 in Brockton, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.
Tashawn Brown was taken into custody by State Police and Brockton police at his residence in Brockton around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Cruz’s office.
Brown is set to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Wednesday, Stone said.
Andrade-Monteiro, 22, was killed in the driveway of 102 Ash St. around 11 pm on Feb. 10, Stone said.
Andrade-Monteiro’s killing marked the second homicide in the city in less than a week — 51-year-old Harry Williams was killed in his home at 21 Auna Drive on Feb. 5.
Andrade-Monterio’s murder remains under investigation.
An earlier tweet from Cruz’s office misstated Brown’s age, as well as the time of his arrest.
No further information was immediately available.
