17-year-old boy charged with murder in slaying of man in Brockton

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with murder for his alleged role in the slaying of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro on Feb. 10 in Brockton, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

Tashawn Brown was taken into custody by State Police and Brockton police at his residence in Brockton around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Cruz’s office.

Brown is set to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Wednesday, Stone said.