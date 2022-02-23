Cambridge to lift indoor mask mandate beginning March 14

Officials in Cambridge announced Wednesday the city will end its indoor masking requirement in public spaces, except municipal buildings, beginning March 14, citing “a steady decrease” in COVID-19 cases, according to a statement.
Masks will continue to be required for staff and visitors inside municipal buildings, regardless of vaccination status, through March 27, the statement said.
The city said 76 percent of residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Last week, Cambridge school officials said their mask requirement will remain in effect when students return from February break on Monday, the day that the statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools is set to be lifted.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.