Crossroads wants to build long-term housing in South Providence. Some neighbors aren’t pleased

The building, which will eventually be located at 94 Summer St., is around the corner from the agency’s Travelers Aid Housing, often nicknamed “the tower” at 160 Broad St.The nine-story tower consists of single-room occupancy apartments with communal bathrooms for 176 formerly homeless men and women. Since Crossroads executives have plans to renovate the tower, which they took ownership of in 2002, they plan to relocate those individuals into the new Summer Street building.

PROVIDENCE — Crossroads Rhode Island, one of the largest service agencies for the unhoused in the state, has plans to construct long-term housing with more than 170 apartment units in South Providence. But neighborhood stakeholders and residents are pushing back.

“[The tower’s] rooms are very small. Imagine living in an 8-by-10-foot or 10-by-12-foot space with a twin bed, a desk, and a chair as an adult. And then sharing a bathroom with no kitchen,” Michelle Wilcox, Crossroads’s president, told community stakeholders on Tuesday. “It’s certainly better than living on the streets, but it’s a challenging environment to live in.”

“This new building is not a shelter. All the people living in the tower will transition to this building for permanent housing,” she said.

The Tower at Crossroads Rhode Island on Broad Street in Providence, which houses 176 individuals who were formerly homeless. Crossroads Rhode Island

In a community meeting, Wilcox and other executives presented their proposal for a new, five-story apartment building with 176 units. The proposal has not been shared with any planning or zoning board with the city for approval yet, but they expect a late fall 2022 groundbreaking with a 16-month cycle construction date. Then they would be able to begin renovations on the tower, they said, turning it into 84 studio and one-bedroom units. The renovated tower would be entirely solar powered and will feature a private courtyard for residents, a community space, a small parking lot, and green space.

Eventual residents will pay 30 percent of their income in rent. Those who do not have an income at all will not be expected to pay.

But despite the project addressing one of the state’s most-pressing needs — long-term housing — neighbors and community stakeholders questioned the idea of Crossroads building and managing another property in Upper South Providence.

“As a neighbor, you’ve been a total disaster,” said one unidentified man during the public comment period of the meeting on Tuesday.

Neighbors — both renters and homeowners alike — noted littering and trash around Crossroads’s tower, used needles on nearby sidewalks and in alleys, panhandlers in the neighborhood, examples of mental illness, and drug use. Community members said they blamed Crossroads’s clients.

“Think of our children,” one woman begged the executives. “They don’t feel safe here because of your clients.”

Etienne Kotey, a local landlord, said the area is becoming “too concentrated” and the amount of trash is preventing businesses from opening — or being sustainable — in the neighborhood, stifling area and further prohibiting economic development.

“The trash and people loitering is one of the first things people see when they come here,” he said. “It’s not good for the city.”

Kotey suggested Crossroads “spread out” project development into neighborhoods “where the agency’s executives live.”

The courtyard at Crossroads Rhode Island's proposed housing property at 94 Summer Street in Providence. The development will offer long-term housing for the 176 people that are currently housed in Crossroads's tower on Broad Street. They plan to break ground in late fall 2022. Kite Architects/Crossroads RI

“I’m curious about where you all live,” he said, pointing to the presenters. “I’m sure you don’t have this problem. Do your kids have to go to the bus stop and face these challenges? This shouldn’t just be in Black and brown neighborhoods.”

Crossroads has housing properties in Warwick, North Kingstown, and elsewhere; but Ric Santurri, another local property owner, said there’s “too much of a concentration” in South Providence.

“I empathize with what you’re doing and your mission. But you need to think of the mental health of the people and businesses here,” said Santurri. He asked why there weren’t any Crossroads residents invited to the meeting.

Karen Santilli, the agency’s chief executive officer, stood off to the side, listening to the community’s concerns, periodically chiming in.

“They are your neighbors,” she said at one point. “We are talking about human beings and they deserve a place to live.”

“The tower is not the kind of housing we want to do. What you see at the tower is not safe and respectful,” said Santilli. “And when the shelters are full, people are sleeping on mats in [Crossroads’s] community room. No human being should have to deal with that.”

In a brief interview after the meeting, Santilli acknowledged that there is a trash problem around the tower, but pointed out that the extends to 355 Pine St., which is owned by New York-based Cedar Rock, Inc., according to city records. Santilli said if she were to have people clean the entire area, she could be at risk of trespassing. She said she has repeatedly contacted Cedar Rock for permission to pick up litter but has not received a response.

In spite of the pushback from neighbors, Crossroads will not consider moving the proposed site for the new apartment building, she said.

“There is no plan B,” she said. “These people are your neighbors and they deserve to live here.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.