A fly fisherman got stuck in the mud in Salem, so firefighters pulled him out with the aid of plywood

Perhaps a river runs through it, but so does mud.

A 29-year-old man who went fly fishing in Salem on Wednesday morning got stuck knee-deep in the mud and had to be rescued by first responders, police said.

Salem police Captain John Burke said in a phone interview that the man became trapped around 10:45 a.m. in the area of 20 Franklin St., which is the address for Furlong Park on the North River.