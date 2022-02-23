A fly fisherman got stuck in the mud in Salem, so firefighters pulled him out with the aid of plywood

Perhaps a river runs through it, but so does mud.
A 29-year-old man who went fly fishing in Salem on Wednesday morning got stuck knee-deep in the mud and had to be rescued by first responders, police said.
Salem police Captain John Burke said in a phone interview that the man became trapped around 10:45 a.m. in the area of 20 Franklin St., which is the address for Furlong Park on the North River.
The man, Burke said, became stuck in the mud in an area described as a tidal flat. Such flats are muddy stretches of land visible at low tide.
Advertisement
Burke said the man initially called his girlfriend and explained his predicament. She went down to the park and together, Burke said, the couple determined they’d need to call for help.
He said firefighters used plywood to “shimmy out” toward the man, who they pulled from the mud and placed on the plywood. The man didn’t require hospitalization.
“He’s fine,” Burke said.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.