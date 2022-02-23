Gary Brooker, 76, frontman of rock band Procol Harum

“A Whiter Shade of Pale,” with music by Brooker and words by Reid, was the group’s first single, and it quickly became a sensation when it was released in the summer of 1967. It went to the top of the charts throughout most of the English-speaking world, selling an estimated 10 million copies and inspiring cover versions by artists as disparate as Hugh Masekela, Joe Cocker, and Annie Lennox. There have also been arrangements of the song for full orchestra, string quartet, mariachi band, and an ensemble of sitars.

The death was first reported by the website procolharum.com and then confirmed by Keith Reid, the band’s lyricist from its outset. He was receiving treatment for cancer, The Associated Press reported.

Gary Brooker, an English songwriter, singer and pianist who was a founding member and the lead vocalist of Procol Harum, a rock band best remembered for its enduring 1967 hit “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” died Feb. 17 at his home in London. He was 76.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day ahead, delivered every weekday with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

The song’s accompaniment was derived from a classical composition by J.S. Bach and was played on what sounded like a pipe organ, giving it a baroque sound that was instantly memorable. Above this backing, Brooker wrote a soulful melody to Reid’s elliptical and mysterious words.

Advertisement

Nobody was ever quite sure what the song was “about” — only that it conveyed a deep and brooding melancholy, with mentions of skipping a “light fandango,” “cartwheels across the floor,” and a woman’s face that was first “just ghostly” but then turned a “whiter shade of pale.” It was commonly assumed that the repeated mentions of a miller telling his tale were a reference to Geoffrey Chaucer, but Reid said he had not yet read “The Canterbury Tales” when he wrote the words.

“I don’t think writers should have to explain every line,” Reid told the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 1991. “The whole song should create a picture. . . . Actually just that one line, ‘A whiter shade of pale,’ had come into my mind. There’s an old theory about writing — if you are given one line, you have to find out what the rest are.”

Advertisement

Reputedly, whenever Brooker was asked what the opaque lyrics meant, he jokingly replied, “They mean I’ll never have to work for a living again.”

Procol Harum was not a “one-hit wonder” band. A follow-up called “Homburg” was a solid hit in 1968, especially in Europe, and the group rerecorded one of its first songs, “Conquistador,” dolled up with bullfight trumpets and castanets, with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra in Alberta in the early 1970s.

The group was sometimes classified with what has come to be known as prog rock, along with Yes, King Crimson, and Emerson, Lake, and Palmer. Yet there was a distinct lack of ostentation in the Procol records, and whatever virtuosity the musicians possessed was put to the service of the music, rather than the other way around.

What made its music so compelling was its abundant contradictions: the mixture of unadorned consonance from piano and organ (“churchy” or “classical,” as you will) with the refined blues stylings of Brooker’s vocals; the pained, ferocious, near-atonal shriek of Robin Trower’s guitar, B.J. Wilson’s fierce and immaculately precise drumming, and Reid’s haunted-castle, high-Romantic imagery.

Set to what were often some of the most beautiful melodies in rock, Procol Harum’s vision was rich, dark, complicated, pessimistic, very “old world.” If some critics and audiences found the group pretentious, and it sometimes was, the work at its best was characterized by a seriousness of purpose that was all but beyond the ken of most of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

The early Procol Harum albums were particularly admired: “Procol Harum,” its 1967 debut, as well as “Shine on Brightly” (1968), “A Salty Dog” (1969), “Home” (1970), and “Broken Barricades” (1971). (Brooker took the pensive and unsettled chord that starts “A Salty Dog,” both song and album, from a train whistle he heard in Switzerland.) The band’s later discs were more fitful, although Brooker prided himself on the fact that none were much like the others.

Although the name Procol Harum was often rumored to be Latin for “beyond these things,” the real origin was much less poetic. “It was the name of a cat,” Reid explained to the Toronto Star in 1991. “A pedigree name for a cat, a Burmese cat. But we actually misspelled the name; we should have spelled it ‘Prucul Harum.’ By the time we found out we’d spelled it wrong, they’d already pressed the records and ‘Procol’ was in the charts, so we had to stick with it.”

Gary Brooker was born in London on May 29, 1945, and grew up in Middlesex and the resort town of Southend-on-Sea, England. His father was a professional musician who played pedal steel guitar in the improbably named Felix Mendelssohn’s Hawaiian Serenaders, which played faux-luau arrangements of popular songs including “In the Mood” and “Whispering.”

Advertisement

“My father sent me to piano lessons when I was 5,” Brooker recalled in 2019 to the Long Island Press, “but I grew up thinking that all music was Hawaiian.”

He was 11 when his father died, and his mother found assembly-line work in Eastwood, then a leading manufacturing center. By his teens, Brooker was playing piano, cornet, and trombone and beginning to write his own songs.

After graduating from high school, Brooker attended classes at Southend Municipal College but dropped out to form a band called the Paramounts; it eventually included three future members of Procol Harum — bassist and organist Chris Copping, Trower, and Wilson.

The Paramounts didn’t go far — they had middling success with a 1964 cover of the Leiber-Stoller song “Poison Ivy” before disbanding in 1966. Brooker then began working with Reid and formed Procol Harum, with “A Whiter Shade of Pale” their first offering. Tensions arose — not only with their several record companies (two of which feuded so fiercely that several of their discs were long unavailable) but within the band.

Organist Matthew Fisher left the band in 1969 after producing the bejeweled “A Salty Dog” and even wrote a song about how he never wanted to sing “that song” again. (In 2006, he sued for partial ownership and eventually won a 40 percent royalty for his contributions to “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” a move that Brooker and Reid opposed bitterly.)

Advertisement

Trower left the band in 1971 and worked as a solo artist for the rest of his career. By the mid-1970s, Brooker was the clear “leader” of Procol Harum, and he was ultimately the only original member. In 2020, he even broke with Reid over ownership of the band’s name.

In 2012, Brooker was involved in an incident in South Africa that he first reported as a fall in his hotel room but later claimed he had been drugged, beaten, and robbed by a group of young women in Cape Town. In 2017, he fell from the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall in mid-performance. Shortly thereafter he received his cancer diagnosis but kept playing through 2019.

In 2003, Queen Elizabeth II made Brooker a member of the Order of the British Empire for his services to charity.

He is survived by his wife, Françoise “Franky” Riedo, whom he married in 1968. They had no children.

As a solo act, Brooker performed with Eric Clapton, Bill Wyman, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. In 1996, he played an Argentine government minister in the film musical adaptation of “Evita,” starring Madonna. Brooker later said he was paid more for that one small appearance in a singing role than for all of his work with Procol Harum.