Investigators probing drowning death of Maine woman found dead on rocks near cliff walk

His comments came after the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday said Armide died as a result of drowning.

“Our investigators are working on a timeline of events leading up to her death, but we may not be able to determine how she ended up in the water,” said Scarborough Police Chief Mark A. Holmquist via email Wednesday. “We are not considering her death as suspicious.”

Investigators in Scarborough, Maine are continuing to piece together a timeline of events leading up to the drowning death Monday of 37-year-old Helen Armide , whose body was found on rocks near a cliff walk there, according to the town’s police chief.

Advertisement

Scarborough police and fire were dispatched to the cliff walk on Winslow Homer Road at Prouts Neck at 12:28 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive woman, officials said Tuesday. Armide was found on rocks near the shoreline and pronounced dead at the scene. Her car was found parked on Harmon Street near a seasonal residence owned by her family. The home is within walking distance to the cliff walk, police said.

Armide was listed as the granddaughter of Godfrey Rockefeller - the grandson of William Rockefeller, who in 1870 organized the Standard Oil Company with his brother, John D. Rockefeller - in a 2010 obituary for Godfrey.

Armide’s sister, Grace de la Gueronniere, told the Portland Press Herald that her sibling’s death was a “family tragedy,” and that she had no information about what may have happened. Attempts by the Globe to reach de la Gueronniere for further comment weren’t successful Wednesday.

Another relative, Godfrey Anderson Rockefeller, Jr., of Lexington, Mass. declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday.

“I don’t think we’re [going] to have any statement at this time,” he said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report, and Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed.

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.