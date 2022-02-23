Mass. early education commissioner resigning from post in Baker administration

The next meeting of the Board of Early Education and Care falls on the same date her resignation goes into effect, and an acting commissioner is expected to be named at that time, according to the statement.

Aigner-Treworgy, who was sworn into the position in August 2019 and has spent much of her tenure guiding the department through the coronavirus pandemic, plans to resign on March 8, the state Executive Office of Education said in a statement .

Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy is set to resign from her post early next month after more than two years in the role.

Aigner-Treworgy called her work with the agency in the face of “unprecedented challenges” stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak the “honor” of her career.

“Leading EEC at a time when child care has played such a critical role for the Commonwealth has been challenging and extremely rewarding, from the first moments of the pandemic when we opened emergency child care for the families of first-responders, medical personnel, and other essential workers, so children could safely remain in care,” she said in a statement.

In a statement, the department touted pandemic initiatives developed during Aigner-Treworgy’s tenure, including a test-to-stay program for child care centers and a grant program that has distributed more than $200 million to child care providers since 2021.

She is the latest high-profile education leader in the state to announce that they are leaving their role, following Massachusetts Higher Education Commissioner Carlos E. Santiago in January and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius earlier this month. Both will be departing from their current posts at the end of the academic year.

The academic landscape on all levels has been rocked by the pandemic, with major disruptions to learning due to school closures and safety protocols like mask mandates presenting an ongoing set of challenges for education leaders statewide. Child care and early education have been no exception.

Child care providers have been hampered by a range of problems that have threatened their ability to keep classrooms open, from a shortage of available workers to a surge in cases this winter. The costs of child care in the state are also among the highest in the country.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.