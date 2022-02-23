COVID-19 lockdown measures may affect brain health of even people who aren’t infected, MGH study shows

Researchers found that following lockdowns, study participants demonstrated “elevated brain levels” of markers of neuroinflammation, compared to pre-lockdown participants, according to MGH.

The study , the hospital said Tuesday in a statement, was published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity.

Lockdown measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 may have an adverse affect on the brain health even of people who’ve avoided infection during the pandemic , according to a new study from researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital.

One of those markers, the statement said, is known as a translocator protein, and participants who reported “a higher burden of symptoms related to mood and mental and physical fatigue showed higher levels of translocator protein in certain brain regions,” compared to people reporting little or no symptoms.

Researchers arrived at their findings by analyzing brain imaging data, conducting behavioral tests, and collecting blood samples from 57 uninfected volunteers before lockdown measures and from 15 after such measures were implemented, the statement said.

“While COVID-19 research has seen an explosion in the literature, the impact of pandemic-related societal and lifestyle disruptions on brain health among the uninfected has remained under-explored,” said the study’s lead author, Ludovica Brusaferri, a postdoctoral research fellow at MGH and Harvard Medical School, in the statement.

“Our study demonstrates an example of how the pandemic has impacted human health beyond the effects directly caused by the virus itself,” Brusaferri said.

Another senior author of the study, Marco L. Loggia, co-director of the Center for Integrative Pain NeuroImaging at MGH and Harvard Medical School, said acknowledging the role of neuroinflammation in many peoples’ symptoms during the pandemic could lead to possible mitigation strategies.

”For instance, behavioral or pharmacological interventions that are thought to reduce inflammation—such as exercise and certain medications—might turn out to be helpful as a means of reducing these vexing symptoms,” Loggia said.

The issue is a pressing one, according to the abstract of the study, which cited a “a global increase” amid the pandemic “of fatigue, brain fog, depression and other ‘sickness behavior’-like symptoms,” even among the uninfected.

The abstract said future studies “will be needed to corroborate and further interpret” the preliminary findings.

Public health specialists have monitored mental health concerns throughout the pandemic, which has been marked by periods of prolonged isolation, job loss, deaths of loved ones, and other severe stressors for countless people.

Dr. Maurizio Fava, psychiatrist in chief at Mass. General, wrote in a December Boston Globe opinion piece that the nation was facing “a pandemic within a pandemic” as with rates of depression spiking.

“The rates of depression are roughly three times what was observed prior to the COVID-19 crisis, as evidenced by a national survey by Massachusetts General Hospital investigator Roy Perlis and colleagues, and most adults with mental illness do not receive treatment. Access to care must be dramatically expanded,” Fava wrote.

He called for measures including increasing the number of trained mental health clinicians and adding psychiatric beds to hospitals.

More recently, a research team at Boston Medical Center identified a surge in depression and anxiety among children of color aged 5 to 11 during the pandemic, the Globe reported earlier this month.

And on Feb. 1, Dr. Michelle P. Durham, a BMC psychiatrist, told a congressional committee that a crush of patients have arrived at her facility seeking mental health treatment since December.

“I have never seen our mental health care services stretched so far beyond their capacity as they are now,” Durham said in remarks before the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. “Since late December 2021, we have had 30-plus patients in our psychiatric emergency department, more than four times its capacity, presenting with a much higher level of acuity.”

