Milton’s town administrator leaves for new job at EV charging company

Milton Town Administrator Michael Dennehy is leaving Town Hall to work for a West Coast electric vehicle charging company that is expanding in the Greater Boston area.
“I’m a hands-on person, and I want to get back into the middle of things,” said Dennehy, who has been Milton’s top administrator for five years and was previously commissioner of public works in Boston.
“Government hasn’t been as fulfilling in the last few years, and this is a tremendous opportunity in something I believe in,” he said after making the announcement in early February.
Dennehy said he will work for Volta to increase the number of conveniently accessible charging stations for electric vehicles in this area.
The Milton Select Board voted to appoint former town administrator Annmarie Fagan to the post on an interim basis while searching for a permanent replacement. Fagan retired in 2016.
Dennehy lives in Milton and said he plans to run for election as Town Meeting member. “I will pull my papers the day I end here,” he said.
