Milton’s town administrator leaves for new job at EV charging company

Milton Town Administrator Michael Dennehy is leaving Town Hall to work for a West Coast electric vehicle charging company that is expanding in the Greater Boston area.

“I’m a hands-on person, and I want to get back into the middle of things,” said Dennehy, who has been Milton’s top administrator for five years and was previously commissioner of public works in Boston.

“Government hasn’t been as fulfilling in the last few years, and this is a tremendous opportunity in something I believe in,” he said after making the announcement in early February.