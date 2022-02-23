Needham launches discussion series on police and the community

Needham is inviting residents to participate in an upcoming discussion series aimed at fostering greater understanding and dialogue between police and the community.

Organized by the town and members of local organizations, the three-part program is part of Needham’s ongoing efforts to ensure it is a welcoming and inclusive place.

The series kicks off March 1 with a discussion designed to educate the community about the Needham Police Department’s structure and operations. The second session, set for April 5, will focus on the department’s philosophy, partnerships, and approach to working with youth.