A new school building, singular concert, and plunge for Elodie

The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem is seeking a wide variety of performers to apply to perform at the PEM Prize Party and Festival, which will take place on May 21 and 22. The event celebrates the cultural vitality of the North Shore and Greater Boston communities. This year’s festival will honor the performance artwork of PEM Prize recipient Carlos Garaicoa. The Peabody Essex Museum is working in tandem with Salem-based Creative Collective to put on the event, which will feature 30 performers. Street musicians of all types are invited to apply to perform before the March 15 deadline at pem.org .

On Feb. 10, Summit Montessori School in Framingham broke ground on its new Beginners Program building. The school teaches children aged 18 months through grade 6, and the Beginners program includes children aged 18 to 36 months. The building expansion comes as Summit Montessori School is celebrating its 25th year of providing early education to children in the Framingham area. The construction of the new building is being funded by donors and is expected to open in the fall of 2022. To learn more about the school, visit www.summitmontessori.org/ .

The Greater Lowell Community Foundation (GLCF) awarded over $30,000 in grants to five nonprofit organizations in the Greater Lowell area. All the organizations that received the grants are working to address the immediate needs of Afghan refugees that are new to the community and are attempting to resettle in the area. The grants were funded by the GLCF Afghan Resettlement Fund, which was established in the fall of 2021 to assist and support refugees arriving in Greater Lowell from Afghanistan. To donate to the GLCF Afghan Resettlement Fund, go to glcfoundation.org.

Nancy Gardella was announced as the new executive director of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, a tourism organization. The bureau advertises the cities and towns of Essex County as travel destinations and aims to increase the number of visitors to the region and serves as a central source of information for tourists. For more information on the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, visit northofboston.org.

The first of three concerts in The Singularity Concert Series: A Focus On Improvisational Music will take place on March 1. The concerts, which will take place at The Sanctuary in Maynard on the first Tuesday of each month from March to May, are presented by Fugitive Productions and Possum Hall Music. The performances, each with a different group of musical performers and creators, are completely improvisational with no songs or sheet music involved. They aim to showcase the power of creativity of live improvised performances. Attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. For more information on the concerts or to purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com.

Mansfield High School’s entrepreneurship program donated $1,300 to the Mansfield Animal Shelter. The money was raised from the fall program, when students ran a small business in class to learn about becoming entrepreneurs. The businesses sold items such as lip balm, candles, and ornaments. Since the establishment of this business project, Mansfield High School students have donated over $13,000 to local charities and have enabled future entrepreneurship students to participate in the same project. To learn more about the Mansfield High School entrepreneurship program, go to mhs.mansfieldschools.com.

On Sunday, March 27, at 10 a.m. the 5th annual Plunge for Elodie will take place at the Morses Pond Beach in Wellesley. The event is planned by 10 former Wellesley High School students and honors their former classmate Elodie, who suffers from Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). The community Plunge raises funds for the EB Research Partnership and has had hundreds of participants in past years. For anyone unable to attend, a virtual plunge is also taking place. To learn more about the cause or to donate to Plunge for Elodie, visit ebresearch.org.

MassBay Community College and Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley are partnering to provide free meals to MassBay students experiencing food insecurity. The MassBay Meals program, sponsored by the temple’s TBE Table program, will ensure that students in need will have access to nourishing and nutritious food. The initiative is organized by MassBay’s Student Nourishment and Care Committee, a group of volunteers that was formed in 2015 to provide support in eliminating basic needs barriers that restrict the success of MassBay students. Volunteers at the TBE Table program prepare 120 meals every other week and deliver them to MassBay Community College, which safely stores the meals and distributes them to students in need. To learn more about the program, visit massbay.edu.





