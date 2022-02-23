Newton Community Pride to distribute ‘micro grants’

Newton Community Pride will open applications starting March 1 for “micro grants” to support programs for arts, culture, service, and beautification in the community.

Blair Sullivan, Newton Community Pride’s executive director, said the organization “believes strongly in providing seed money to support great ideas, local events, and service projects that enhance our villages and build community.”

“To many artists, small nonprofits, and neighborhood groups, a little bit of financial support goes a long way in building their mission to provide arts programming, service, and beautification projects. NCP is happy to help,” Sullivan said in a statement.