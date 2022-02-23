Newton seeks volunteers for local boards, including Affordable Housing Trust

To learn more about volunteering for local boards and committees, visit newtonma.gov/government/boards-commissions .

“We encourage applicants who are culturally, ethnically, linguistically, and socioeconomically diverse to apply as we are consciously working to make our boards and commissions reflect the makeup of our community,” said a statement from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The city of Newton is seeking residents to volunteer to serve on its boards, commissions, and committees, including the new Affordable Housing Trust.

Any resident may apply to be considered for a placement, though some panels may require particular types of expertise, the statement said.

Prospective members are asked to attend at least two meetings of a board to familiarize themselves with its duties and participate in an interview.

Candidates can apply online, or send a completed application, statement of interest, and resume to Coordinator of Boards and Commissions at the mayor’s office at Newton City Hall, located at 1000 Commonwealth Ave.

The city also encouraged people to consider applying to serve on the Newton Affordable Housing Trust, a new seven-member panel formed to create, preserve, and fund affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households.

Membership includes the mayor, members of the City Council and Community Preservation Committee, and four residents with backgrounds in affordable housing development and financing. As mayor, Fuller appoints the members, the statement said.

