Norwood adopts later start times for middle and high schools

Norwood’s five elementary schools will start earlier, at 7:50 a.m. instead of 8:40 a.m. The Willett Early Childhood Center will open at 8:10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

The Norwood School Committee voted Feb. 9 for the high school to start at 8:15 a.m., instead of the current 7:40 a.m., and for the Coakley Middle School to start at 8:45 a.m. instead of 7:25 a.m.

Norwood’s middle and high school students will get to sleep a little laternext fall thanks to a change in school start times — and officials hope that will improve students’ health and academic performance.

The changes will be implemented at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Dismissal times will be later accordingly.

The change was prompted by studies showing that older students tend to stay up later than younger students, and do better in school if they get to sleep later in the morning.

A 2015 report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said adolescents who don’t get enough sleep are more likely to do poorly in school, as well as more likely to smoke, drink, take drugs, and be overweight and depressed. The report also found that less than a third of high school students got enough sleep.

Both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that middle and high schools start school no earlier than 8:30 a.m., as a way to combat the problems associated with insufficient sleep.

Norwood has been working on the time changes since 2017.

“This has been a comprehensive process that took into account many different factors as well as input received through forums and surveys,” Superintendent David Thomson said in a statement. “We believe that this change to start times is a positive step forward that is in line with recognized best practices, and we continue working to make additional opportunities available to parents to assist in the transition.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.