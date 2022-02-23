Pieces of Liberty Tree marking stop on Underground Railroad gifted to Baker, Polito

Baker can be seen mouthing “wow” as he’s handed the small disc of wood as those in attendance applaud.

The tree pieces were gifted to Baker and Polito ahead of a Brockton press conference in which Baker announced the launch of a new $75 million grant program to support Massachusetts small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pieces of a tree marking a stop on the Underground Railroad were gifted to Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito by Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan on Wednesday after Sullivan discovered the cut-up tree in a basement.

“Mayor thank you very much for a little piece of history here, much appreciated,” Baker said.

The liberty tree was cut down 15 years ago, after ants ate away at its core and winds tore down branches, the Globe reported.

Until 2004, the Liberty Tree stood outside what were once the High Street stables of hotel keeper Edward E. Bennett, an outspoken abolitionist who hid slaves in his barn, the Globe reported.

Over time, the tree — which some date to 1655 and others to 1800 — was a gathering place for orators, from William Lloyd Garrison and Frederick Douglass in the pre-Civil War quest for freedom, to Lucy Stone and Lucretia Mott, who championed a woman’s right to vote, the Globe reported.

Sullivan said during his tenure as city council president he couldn’t track down where the remains of the tree had been taken. But, he then salvaged several small pieces of the tree found in the basement of the Old Grayson Hotel.

Sullivan has also gifted blocks of wood to a number of high schools in the area in honor of Black History Month, according to the city’s Twitter feed. The city has dubbed it the “Liberty Tree Tour” on Twitter.

