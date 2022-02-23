Providence settles lawsuit with state senator

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 157.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Wednesday! I’m Dan McGowan and it’s so nice to have UConn back in the Big East. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 80.3 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 38.3 percent

New cases: 164 (3.5 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 150

Total deaths: 3,404

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

Attorneys for the city of Providence have quietly settled a lawsuit filed by Democratic state Senator Ana Quezada (she’s also a city employee) accusing the city of retaliating against her because she complained about what she considers discriminatory hiring practices in the Department of Inspection and Standards.

Advertisement

The City Council Claims Committee voted on Feb. 10 to approve a $30,000 settlement with Quezada, the vast majority of which will go to legal fees. She had been seeking $200,000 for emotional distress.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Quezada did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration declined to comment.

Quezada sued the city in 2018 claiming that she was suspended from her position as a housing inspector for the city because she complained about hiring practices in the department. In one incident, she accused a department director of having different hiring standards for Latino workers than white employees after the department did not promote a Latino electrical inspector who she said was qualified.

During a deposition, Quezada also claimed that someone from the city leaked the news about her suspension to me (in my previous job at Channel 12). The lawsuit has been sitting in federal court for more than three years as the two sides were in mediation. A settlement agreement has been in place since the summer, but the Claims Committee didn’t approve the deal until this month.

Advertisement

As part of the settlement, the city did not admit that Quezada or any other employees were discriminated against.

Quezada has worked for the city for nearly 20 years, and is a steward for Local 1033, the municipal employees’ union. She was elected to the Senate in 2018 when she upset longtime senator Juan Pichardo, and she was re-elected in 2020.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: Most of Rhode Island’s mayors heart Governor Dan McKee. And yes, that matters. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Amanda Milkovits has the heartbreaking story about the family of a 12-year-old girl with autism that is in limbo because of the lack of services for those in crisis. Read more.

⚓ In an opinion piece for Globe Rhode Island, former health department director Dr. Michael Fine and former health insurance commissioner Christopher F. Koller explain what should happen next with Rhode Island’s two major health care systems. Read more.

⚓ Eighty-four years after premature reports of his untimely demise, and 66 years after his actual one, old Charles Keville of Narragansett is going viral. Read more.

⚓ A group of about 20 masked people performed Nazi salutes, hoisted a flag with swastikas, and pounded on windows, interrupting a reading of “The Communist Manifesto” at a nonprofit community library in Providence on Monday. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ The market for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) — digital collectibles marked with a unique and inimitable string of code — has been growing fast, and a new startup in Framingham is trying to help you back them up. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ The vast majority of Americans usually pay little attention to Ukraine’s perils and politics. But the massing of Russian troops on its borders, with some reportedly advancing into separatist regions there, carries grave implications that already are affecting ordinary Americans and will intensify should the crisis deepen. Read more.

⚓ It took six years, but the United States Women’s National Soccer Team’s campaign for equal pay has been resolved. US Soccer announced Tuesday it would pay the players $22 million to settle a case on appeal before the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, plus $2 million to a players’ fund. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ The PC men’s basketball team host Xavier at The Dunk at 8 p.m. If the Friars win, they’ll hold a commanding lead in the Big East with just two games to go.

⚓ Providence’s Charter Review Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

Hospital leaders thought everyone should trust that the merger of Lifespan and Care New England was good for Rhode Island, but Attorney General Peter Neronha called their bluff. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Advertisement

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talked to Sophia Gorriaran, who just broke the under-18 women’s world record for running the fastest 800 meters. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.