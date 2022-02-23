Signs on Kancamagus Scene Byway vandalized in White Mountain National Forest

The sign, which McAloon said was built by volunteer labor, was cut into pieces and needs to be fully replaced. Other areas, like interpreter panels and trail map signs, were shot at and remain readable albeit unsightly, she said. Restroom facilities along the trail were also damaged, as their doors were repeatedly shot at.

The vandalism began approximately two weeks ago, and rendered an iconic sign marking the entryway to the forest severely damaged, said Lynn McAloon, a spokeswoman for the forest. Officials believe the vandalism was done using a chainsaw and a shotgun.

Multiple signs and facilities along the Kancamagus Scenic Byway in the White Mountain National Forest were vandalized in recent weeks, causing thousands in damages, according to a spokeswoman.

“They’re not blown to complete pieces, but you can see that they’re damaged,” McAloon said in a telephone interview Wednesday morning.

The damage occurred in two districts along the 34.5 mile highway, and officials believe the vandalism was committed over “a couple of weekends,” McAloon said.

Officials continue to investigate the incident and no arrests have been made, according to McAloon. She said there was “nothing that would indicate any certain issue” to prompt the vandalism.

McAloon condemned the damage as acts of “senseless damage.”

“It’s really unfortunate because it affects more than just the forest service, it affects the people who love this place who recreate here,” she said.

Funding that would’ve been used to make improvements to the park will now be redirected to fix the damage done as a result of the vandalism.

“The unfortunate reality is that now dollars set aside to improve visitor services must be used to repair what were once perfectly functional amenities,” McAloon said in an e-mail.

Officials believe a shotgun and a chainsaw were used to vandalize the signs and other facilities.









