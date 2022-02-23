Somerville mayor announces new plan to diversify boards and commissions

Somerville aims to bring greater diversity to its boards and commissions through a new initiative announced by Mayor Katjana Ballantyne.

In the plan’s first phase, the city is creating a standardized process for recruiting community members for those city panels that is inclusive and transparent.

That process will include calls for new members to be publicized through a variety of digital and traditional channels, and for a minimum four-week period. The notices will be available in five languages outside English and promoted by a variety of city offices and local organizations.