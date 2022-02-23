Spring today, gone tomorrow 😭

Rapid weather changes in New England are certainly nothing new, but even by our whipsaw standards, things over the next 48 hours are going to shift pretty dramatically.

It will feel like spring Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday will be on the unusually warm side of the equation, with temperatures this afternoon ranging between 65 and 69 degrees. If there’s enough sunshine, some towns will reach 70, but even if we stay below that mark, it’s going to feel like mid-spring. If Boston reaches 70 degrees, it would be only the fifth time in 150 years this has occurred in February. Wednesday will be somewhat breezy and the amount of sunshine will dictate just how high the thermometer goes, as clouds could hang pretty tough.

Advertisement

Readings Wednesday afternoon will be well into the 60s across Southern New England and cooler on Cape Cod and Cape Ann. NOAA

A cold front will pass Wednesday night

It’ll be a quick return to winter this evening as a cold front passes offshore, allowing a big area of Canadian high pressure to move south along with its dense, cold air. This will provide the necessary cold air for an upcoming storm.

A large high-pressure system will provide the cold air necessary for snow on Friday. TropicalTidbits

Thursday will be a cold winter day before snow arrives on Friday

Thursday will simply be a seasonably cold winter day, with highs in the 30s, and the collective sigh of disappointment probably audible from those who wanted an early spring.

Snow will arrive in the pre-dawn hours of Friday, meaning that the morning commute will be a mess. Most schools have vacation this week, but those that don’t will likely have to cancel. I expect snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour during the morning. This is when much of the snow will fall for those of you south of the Mass Pike. To the north, snow could linger all day and into the evening, but the intensity will lessen by late morning or early afternoon.

Projected snowfall totals for Friday are subject to change as new data arrives Wednesday and Thursday. Dave Epstein

How much snow will the Friday storm bring?

The storm has been well forecast for nearly a week with the models agreeing on a horizontal swath of heavy snow somewhere between Southern Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Southern New England.

Advertisement

We are not going to miss this storm. The biggest questions are how far north the changeover line will go, and will there be several hours of snow in the afternoon, especially in the northern half of the area. This accumulation map is based on the mixed line making it to about the Mass Pike, with the snow lasting throughout the day and into the early evening.

If mixing does not occur at all in Boston, then totals will be closer to a foot. If the mixing occurs earlier in the day, amounts will be closer to half that. Either way, this will be an impactful storm.

The highest chance of the heaviest snow is just north of the Mass Pike, but it could expand or shift south with new data. NOAA

Expect sunny but cold weekend weather

In Boston and points to the north and west, the snow has the potential to linger until 7 to 9 p.m. Friday even if it has ended south of the city in the early afternoon. The texture of the snow will change during the storm, becoming heaviest and wettest near any mixing, and then becoming lighter and fluffier in the afternoon and evening.

The storm will wind down after dark on Friday, setting us up for a sunny but cold weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday, highs will remain in the 30s.