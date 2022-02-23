State Police trooper injured in head-on crash in Marshfield

An impaired driver slammed head-on into a State Police trooper commuting home in Marshfield Tuesday night, sending the trooper to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The trooper, whose name was not released, was driving on Standish Road when at 11:50 p.m. his cruiser was struck head-on, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman said. The trooper was taken to South Shore Hospital for observation.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested and charged with operating under the influence by Marshfield police, Procopio said.