State Police trooper injured in head-on crash in Marshfield

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 23, 2022, 47 minutes ago
A State Police trooper was injured when an impaired driver slammed into his cruiser head-on.State Police Association of Massachusetts

An impaired driver slammed head-on into a State Police trooper commuting home in Marshfield Tuesday night, sending the trooper to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The trooper, whose name was not released, was driving on Standish Road when at 11:50 p.m. his cruiser was struck head-on, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman said. The trooper was taken to South Shore Hospital for observation.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested and charged with operating under the influence by Marshfield police, Procopio said.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts said the trooper has more than 10 years of experience.

“Our thoughts this morning are with our Trooper, his wife, his young children, and their family. This incident yet again reminds us of the dangers our members face daily while serving the Commonwealth,” the union wrote on Facebook.


Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

