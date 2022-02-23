StoneBridge Healthcare offers to buy Care New England

StoneBridge, which was founded in 2020, is led by Josh Nemzoff, who has more than 40 years of experience as a healthcare industry consultant.

StoneBridge Healthcare, a nonprofit based in Pennsylvania, submitted a bid of $550 million — a purchase price of $250 million and a $300 million, seven-year investment in capital improvements. They also offered to provide Care New England with the funding necessary to “fully fund” the employee’s pension plan at closing, a plan which StoneBridge says is currently underfunded by nearly $100 million.

PROVIDENCE — An out-of-state turnaround hospital group has made a bid for Care New England, Rhode Island’s second largest health care system, on Wednesday.

“Care New England Health System has provided outstanding care to its patients for many years, and StoneBridge Healthcare is committed to the continuation of this high standard of care in Rhode Island,” said Nemzoff on Wednesday. “We believe that StoneBridge Healthcare is in a strong position to help Care New England continue delivering cutting-edge care to the communities it serves for years to come.”

Nemzoff said he’s been involved in “hundreds” of hospital mergers, sales, acquisitions, and joint ventures with a combined transaction value in excess of $15 billion.

This is Nemzoff’s second attempt to buy Care New England, and it comes just a week after Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha denied Care New England’s merger with Lifespan, the state’s largest hospital system. If he approved the transaction, it would have formed the largest health system and employer in the state.

In December 2020, Nemzoff offered to buy Care New England for $250 million, which would have become StoneBridge’s first successful transaction at the time, if it had been approved. StoneBridge presented a non-binding letter of intent to the executives of Care New England, which owns Women & Infants, Butler, and Kent Hospitals, and has had its fair share of financial pressures.

But at the time, Care New England was in an exclusive agreement with Lifespan, which owns Rhode Island, Hasbro Children’s, Bradley, The Miriam, and Newport Hospitals, to explore a merger. The deal with StoneBridge was never considered.

As of Wednesday, it’s unclear if Care New England is out of the exclusivity agreement with Lifespan. And Nemzoff did not immediately respond to questions from the Globe as to whether Care New England has responded to his latest offer.

Care New England executives told the Globe that its chief executive, Dr. James Fanale, has been spending “hours” each day since the news hit that it couldn’t merge with Lifespan at each operating unit, including at CNE-managed Integra, The Providence Center, CNE Medical Group, and the VNA (home and hospice care).

But Jessica McCarthy, a spokeswoman for the system, said in light of last week’s news, “it’s important we take a moment here at Care New England to meet, in person, with the staff at each of our operating units to answer any questions or concerns they might have.”

McCarthy declined to comment on StoneBridge’s offer.

“As the cost of care has risen and the COVID-19 pandemic has placed a tremendous strain on health systems across the nation, StoneBridge Healthcare is ready to assist Care New England during these challenging times to continue delivering an outstanding continuum of care to the region,” Nemzoff said on Wednesday. “StoneBridge Healthcare has the expertise and financial resources needed to help lead Care New England to a promising future.”

The letter of intent is non-binding, and a definitive agreement would required if the systems were to move forward with the deal.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.