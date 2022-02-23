Temperatures in Boston soar to near 70 as cities around New England break records

Multiple New England cities broke daily temperature records on Wednesday, with some areas in the region reaching 70 degrees on spring-like February day.
The National Weather Service said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Boston, Worcester, Providence, and Hartford all broke records for daily high temperatures for the day.
Boston reached 69 degrees, the weather service said, surpassing the temperature record of 68 degrees that was set for Feb. 23 in 2017. Worcester reached 65 degrees, breaking the record of 64 degrees set in 2017; Providence recorded a temperature of 67 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 66 degrees set in 2017; and Hartford recorded 71 degrees, breaking the record of 68 degrees in 1990.
Advertisement
RECORD 2/23 HIGH TEMPERATURES BROKEN! 🌶️🌶️🌶️— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 23, 2022
Worcester: 65°F (prev 64°F in 2017)
Boston:69°F (prev 68°F in 2017)
Hartford: 71°F (prev 68°F in 1990)
Providence:67°F (prev 66°F in 2017)
Official daily high temperatures will be noted in our evening/overnight climate products.
Meteorologist Dave Epstein noted that if Boston reaches 70 degrees on Wednesday, it would be just the fifth time in 150 years that has happened in February.
As global temperatures rise, record-breaking days and heat waves are happening more frequently.
The cities broke daily temperature records even as the weather in New England is set to shift dramatically in the coming days, with most of Massachusetts under a winter storm watch from late Thursday night to Friday evening.
Parts of Massachusetts, including Boston, are expected to see up to 12 inches of snow by Friday night, the weather service said, with snow falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour for part of the storm.
See photos from Boston and Marshfield:
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.