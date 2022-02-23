fb-pixel Skip to main content

Temperatures in Boston soar to near 70 as cities around New England break records

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated February 23, 2022, 42 minutes ago
Tamar Dahan played with her friend Naama Hamami, left, at the Public Garden in Boston on Wednesday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Multiple New England cities broke daily temperature records on Wednesday, with some areas in the region reaching 70 degrees on spring-like February day.

The National Weather Service said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Boston, Worcester, Providence, and Hartford all broke records for daily high temperatures for the day.

Boston reached 69 degrees, the weather service said, surpassing the temperature record of 68 degrees that was set for Feb. 23 in 2017. Worcester reached 65 degrees, breaking the record of 64 degrees set in 2017; Providence recorded a temperature of 67 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 66 degrees set in 2017; and Hartford recorded 71 degrees, breaking the record of 68 degrees in 1990.

Advertisement

Meteorologist Dave Epstein noted that if Boston reaches 70 degrees on Wednesday, it would be just the fifth time in 150 years that has happened in February.

As global temperatures rise, record-breaking days and heat waves are happening more frequently.

The cities broke daily temperature records even as the weather in New England is set to shift dramatically in the coming days, with most of Massachusetts under a winter storm watch from late Thursday night to Friday evening.

Parts of Massachusetts, including Boston, are expected to see up to 12 inches of snow by Friday night, the weather service said, with snow falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour for part of the storm.

See photos from Boston and Marshfield:

Gavin Cannon, 10, right, and his brother Miles, 11, left, took advantage of the day's unseasonably warm temperatures to shoot baskets at their Marshfield home.Barry Chin/Globe Staff


Connor Ladd took a break from his run by relaxing on the lawn at the Public Garden in Boston on Wednesday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff


Alyssa Dumas held her 3-month old son Jayden, while her sister, Amber Dumas took a picture of them at the Public Garden in Boston on Wednesday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe


Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video