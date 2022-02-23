Temperatures in Boston soar to near 70 as cities around New England break records

Multiple New England cities broke daily temperature records on Wednesday, with some areas in the region reaching 70 degrees on spring-like February day.

The National Weather Service said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Boston, Worcester, Providence, and Hartford all broke records for daily high temperatures for the day.

Boston reached 69 degrees, the weather service said, surpassing the temperature record of 68 degrees that was set for Feb. 23 in 2017. Worcester reached 65 degrees, breaking the record of 64 degrees set in 2017; Providence recorded a temperature of 67 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 66 degrees set in 2017; and Hartford recorded 71 degrees, breaking the record of 68 degrees in 1990.