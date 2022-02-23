These maps show how much snow is expected to fall during Friday’s storm

A winter storm watch has been posted from midnight Friday through midnight Saturday across New England, covering the vast majority of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

A winter storm will barrel into the region late Thursday night, bringing “significant snowfall” into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Areas north of the Mass. Pike, including Boston, could see between 6 and 12 inches of snow, while areas to the south could get between 3 and 8 inches.

Don’t put away those hefty coats and snow shovels just yet.

A winter storm watch has been posted across the region. NWS Boston

By midnight on Friday, flakes will have begun coming down across much of central and western Massachusetts, according to the weather service. Several hours later, the storm is likely to be in full effect across the entire state, including Boston.

Forecasters are warning that the Friday morning commute across the state, and perhaps the evening commute as well, will be affected by the storm. The snow will begin falling during the predawn hours and will likely fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, making travel “very difficult” and potentially hazardous.

This map shows when snow is expected to start falling in the region. NWS Boston

The total snow accumulations are likely to be “heavy” by its end, according to the weather service. Forecasters said they have the “highest confidence” for locations north of the Mass Pike in getting more than 6 inches of snow.

In parts of Massachusetts, up to a foot of snow is possible. Boston could see between 8 and 12 inches once the storm has concluded, along with Lawrence, Fitchburg, Worcester, and Springfield.

For areas south of the Mass Pike, including southeastern and coastal communities like Plymouth and New Bedford, forecasters said they have “less confidence” about how much snow will fall. These parts of the state may see between 3 and 8 inches of snow.

This map shows how much snow is expected to fall across the region. NWS Boston

The bulk of the storm is likely to occur from Friday morning through the early afternoon.

On Friday between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., Boston could see between 2 and 3 inches of snow, along with Fitchburg and Worcester. Western parts of the state like Pittsfield may see between 3 and 4 inches, while southeastern communities like Plymouth could get between 2 and 3 inches.

Most locations south of the Mass Pike will likely see the majority of the snowfall accumulation end by mid-morning, forecasters said, due to a changeover to a wintry mix that will mainly include sleet — although a “bit of ice” is also possible.

“There is also the possibility of the snow changing over to sleet relatively quickly. If that were to happen, the snow amounts will be reduced significantly,” forecasters said.

This map shows how much snow is expected to fall between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday. NWS Boston

The rest of the state, including in the communities of Boston, Lawrence, and Greenfield, is expected to receive even heavier snow accumulation between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday.

By the early evening, the snow will have begun to taper off.

This map shows how much snow is expected to fall between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday. NWS Boston

By the end of the storm, the snowfall total predicted for Boston is approximately 9 inches. Meanwhile, Lawrence is anticipated to see 10.3 inches, Greenfield may get 9.1 inches, Plymouth could receive 7.4 inches, and Hyannis is expected to get 4.6 inches.

This map shows how much snow is expected to fall across the region on Friday. NWS Boston

Snow is expected to stop falling on Friday at various times depending on the location.

This map shows when snow is expected to stop falling in the region. NWS Boston

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.