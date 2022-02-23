Tom Brady will appear in and produce a football-themed movie, Hollywood Reporter says

Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content are making the flick, the Reporter said. It’ll star Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, and Kyle Marvin will direct, according to the trade publication.

Brady, who announced his retirement from football earlier this month after 22 seasons, will produce and appear in a football-themed movie called “80 for Brady,” the Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s going from the gridiron to the red carpet.

The Hollywood Reporter said the movie’s inspired by a true story, chronicling four Pats fans who travel to Super Bowl LI to see Brady in action on football’s biggest stage.

Advertisement

The real-life game was worthy of a silver screen ending, with Brady leading the team back from a 28-3 halftime deficit to capture the title, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 35-28.

Brady spent 20 seasons with New England, capturing six Super Bowl rings during his tenure and cementing his status as perhaps the greatest quarterback to ever don cleats and pads. He won a seventh title with the Bucs last year.

On Wednesday, Brady was in a cheeky mood on social media, replying to a tweet from his wife, Gisele Bündchen, who had posted a video of herself going through a vigorous martial arts workout.

“My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered,” Brady tweeted in response to the clip.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.