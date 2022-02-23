The town of Tewksbury loses $102,000 in email phishing scam

The employee received an email in late December from a regular vendor inquiring about invoices and asking for payment to be made via wire transfer. The employee did so, as the town’s wire transfer accounts were set up during the early days of the pandemic “to accommodate vendors who were working from home and could not conveniently receive checks via mail at their offices,” Town Manager Richard Montuori said in a statement.

The town of Tewksbury lost more than $100,000 due to a fraudulent wire payment after a town employee fell victim to a phishing scam late last year, officials said.

Officials later discovered, after sending the wire transfer, that the email had been made to appear as though it was coming from a vendor, and was in fact part of a “pervasive multinational spree of email phishing attempts that have been on the rise in recent years,” according to the statement.

The town immediately notified the vendor, the FBI, and contacted local police, the statement said. Montuori said the town is hoping to recoup $92,500 of the $102,000 lost in the scam through insurance, as the town maintains a “$100,000 coverage rider with a $7,500 deductible.”

As a result of the scam, the town is updating its wire transfer policies and reviewing each request on a case-by-case basis.

“This is a very unfortunate incident, but we are certainly mindful that it could have been much worse,” Montuori said in the statement. “We have learned from this experience and are confident that our policy and procedure changes will leave us better prepared in the future.”













