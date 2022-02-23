UMass Amherst student, 19, fatally struck by vehicle on campus

She was hit by a vehicle around 9:15 p.m. on Massachusetts Avenue, across from the former UMass Visitor’s Center, according to the statement. Lucore was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she was later pronounced dead.

Sullivan’s office confirmed the news in a statement and identified the victim as Elena Lucore, 19, of Mississippi.

A UMass Amherst student was fatally struck by a vehicle on campus Tuesday night, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

Sullivan’s office said a friend of Lucore’s was with her at the time of the crash. Her friend wasn’t injured, the statement said.

Prosecutors identified the driver of the vehicle as a 21-year-old UMass student who told police he was coming home from the library when his car struck Lucore. The student, whom officials didn’t name in the release, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Sullivan’s office said.

“According to reports, it was raining at the time of the fatality,” the statement said. “The accident remains under investigation by State Police attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, investigators with the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and UMass Police.”

Authorities said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

Evelyn L. Ashley, dean of students at UMass Amherst, said in a note to the campus community Wednesday that Lucore, of Bay St Louis, Miss., was a business major.

“She passed away as a result of being struck by a car last evening on Massachusetts Avenue,” Ashley wrote. “Police indicate that visibility was poor at the time due to weather conditions. Per their standard practice, police are continuing to review the matter.”

Ashley said supports are available for anyone affected by Lucore’s tragic death and included contact information for counseling services on campus.

“During this difficult time, I urge you to reach out for assistance, or to direct others as appropriate,” Ashley wrote. “The news of this loss may be challenging for many in our community; our resources are available for that support.”

Ashley also extended condolences to Lucore’s family.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Elena’s family and friends,” Ashley wrote. “The Student Loss and Remembrance page will be updated with any arrangements that the family wishes to share.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





