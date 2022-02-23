‘We’re all in this together.’ After weathering pandemic, Newtonville Books signs a new 10-year lease

“Our landlords have been great,” Cotton said. “We’re part of a great building, and the landscape of retail is different than it was two years ago before the pandemic.”

Mary Cotton, the store’s longtime co-owner said “it was pretty satisfying” to sign the new lease, which begins this spring. The bookstore, which Cotton owns with her husband, Jaime Clarke, has been in Newton Centre for nearly a decade.

Newtonville Books signed a lease for 10 more years at Langley Place in Newton Centre, opening a new chapter for the local shopping staple.

The bookstore was closed for over a year due to the pandemic, transitioning to strictly online and special orders and curbside pick-ups. It reopened its doors to the public for in-person shopping in July 2021.

“It was just this breath of fresh air,” Cotton said. “We remembered why it was so great to have a bookstore and what it was like to be connected to people in the community.”

When they reopened, Cotton said, customers used the gift certificates they purchased during the shutdowns. The gift cards resulted in $40,000 in profit, she said.

“They were so good and so agile to be able to pivot immediately to doing online or phone transactions,” said Jennifer Huer, a Chestnut Hill resident and regular Newtonville Books customer. “It was just so wonderful that they remained so responsive and so clued into ‘Let’s still serve the community in any way we can.’”

Jennifer Huer, a regular Newtonville Books customer, browses the shelves for a new read. Thalia Lauzon

To sign the new lease, Newtonville Books needed the financial push of the holiday season, and Cotton said their customers came through.

“It was really critical that people who were already supporters of us made these purchases that allowed us to get through that extreme rough patch,” Cotton said.

Cotton said she is excited for opportunities in the next 10 years, including restarting book events, collaborating with local schools and businesses and participating in community programs.

For Valentine’s Day, Newtonville Books contributed to LoveFEST, an online platform for people to shop locally for gifts and pick them up at Newton Community Pride’s WinterFEST. The store offered customizable gift boxes, which can include puzzles, books and greeting cards, according to the All Over Newton website.

Cotton said being part of events like this emphasizes the “we’re stronger together” mentality.

“Whenever there’s a coordinated movement, more people hear about it, more people are aware of it and more people take advantage of it,” Cotton said.

The store worked with Bowen Cooperative Nursery School and plans to partner with Burr Elementary School to give them days at Newtonville Books where 20 percent of sales would go to their schools. They also plan to run AuthorFest, an effort celebrating the importance of books for children, which will culminate in an in-person book sale for students, Cotton said.

“What Mary and Jaime have done is just terrific, and I feel very strongly that a bookstore can be the heart and soul of a community,” Nick Petrulakis, a bookseller at the store, said.

Cotton said she appreciates her employees and what they bring to the Newtonville Books experience –– so much she raised the starting salary above minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“The fact that Newton and Newton Centre, in particular, have this bookstore here and they’re going to have it for the foreseeable future is just terrific for all of us,” Petrulakis said.

Cotton said she and Clarke call the store their “first child.”

“We see so many moments of connection at the store,” Cotton said. “People come in and they’ll be talking to us, but then they’ll start talking to each other and you do get the sense that we’re all in this together and we all want the same things.”

Thalia Lauzon and Belle Fraser can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.

Newtonville Books moved to Langley Place off of the Newton Centre T stop in April 2012. Thalia Lauzon