Woman seriously injured in crash with semi-trailer truck in Uxbridge

The crashoccurred on Route 146 northbound prior to Exit 8, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted around 6pm.

A 31-year-old Webster woman was seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a semi-trailer truck in Uxbridge, State Police said Wednesday evening.

The woman was a passenger in a 2012 Ford Edge, operated by a 58-year-old man from Barrington, R.I. Both were transported to an area hospital.

The Ford collided with a 2022 Freightliner semi-trailer truck, driven by a63-year-old man from Ontario, Canada who was not injured.

The Ford struck the rear of the truck, according to Trooper James DeAngelis, a state police spokesman, causing the SUV to roll over.

The crash is under investigation.



