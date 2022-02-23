fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman seriously injured in crash with semi-trailer truck in Uxbridge

By Deanna Schwartz Globe Correspondent,Updated February 23, 2022, 39 minutes ago

A 31-year-old Webster woman was seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a semi-trailer truck in Uxbridge, State Police said Wednesday evening.

The crashoccurred on Route 146 northbound prior to Exit 8, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted around 6pm.

The woman was a passenger in a 2012 Ford Edge, operated by a 58-year-old man from Barrington, R.I. Both were transported to an area hospital.

The Ford collided with a 2022 Freightliner semi-trailer truck, driven by a63-year-old man from Ontario, Canada who was not injured.

The Ford struck the rear of the truck, according to Trooper James DeAngelis, a state police spokesman, causing the SUV to roll over.

The crash is under investigation.


