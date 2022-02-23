Wu announces new Office of Early Childhood aimed at streamlining child care process

“Right now the system is quite fragmented in some ways,” Wu said, speaking outside the East Boston YMCA Wednesday morning. “We know this is an urgent issue for anyone who has had to go through the pandemic with kids, for anyone who has had to try to find a seat in Boston and navigate the many, many complicated systems and registrations and applications. This is time for city leadership to step up.”

The goal, Wu said, is to create one place families can use to find available childcare spots, whether in Boston Public Schools pre-kindergarten programs, private early education centers, or home-based daycare. The new office will create “an accessible, multilingual platform so that options are clear, streamlined, and accessible to all families,” the city said in a press release.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new Office of Early Childhood to help parents navigate the often complicated process of finding child care for kids under 5.

Wu said the city is looking to hire someone to lead the new office immediately.

The Office of Early Childhood will also work towards creating a universal pre-kindergarten system in Boston and building sustainable career pathways for early childhood education workers, the city press release said.

The City will be hiring a leader of the new Office of Early Childhood to advance this work in partnership with the Boston Public Schools, the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement, the Boston Public Health Commission, Boston Centers for Youth and Families, other City departments, and community organizations that serve Boston’s children and families.

Wu also announced the results of the city’s annual childcare census, which found many families with young children are looking for formal child care but often having trouble finding affordable, available spots. A small fraction of families, just 9 percent of parents of babies ages 0 to 2 and 5 percent of parents of children ages 3 to 5, said their children were in childcare arrangements they considered ideal.

Jarrett Royster, chief operations officer for the YMCA of Greater Boston, said at the press conference that the first five years of a child’s life are the most critical for brain development and social emotional learning.

“It just makes sense that the city create this office solely dedicated to providing us, the first responders, with the resources we need to do our job to keep every child on a pathway to success,” he said.

Massachusetts is the second most expensive state for child care in the US, with infant care costing more than in-state college tuition, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Finding affordable, accessible childcare in Massachusetts has become more difficult during the pandemic, with some providers shutting down when their already thin margins became unworkable as more families kept their children home because of COVID fears or because they could no longer afford daycare.

In Boston those shutdowns had an uneven impact, according to a 2020 report from the Boston Opportunity Agenda, a public-private partnership focused on education. East Boston lost more than one-third of its available slots for children up to 5 years old between 2017 and 2020. In the Back Bay and Beacon Hill, wealthier areas with lower concentrations of young children, seats fell by only 1 percent during the same time period.

During her mayoral campaign last year, Wu promised to implement universal preschool and affordable child care for children younger than 5 through a centralized city office. She proposed offering rent-free space in municipal buildings, helping in-home providers with their costs, and creating an early education track at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School. Her plan did not include a price tag.

Providing childcare for Bostonians has long been a political talking point — former mayor Martin J. Walsh promised to provide free, quality pre-kindergarten for all when he first ran in 2013. By the time he left the office in 2021, Boston Public Schools covered about half of the city’s 6,400 4-year-olds.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.