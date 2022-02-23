Far-right ties seen in truck convoy heading to Washington

“We’re just trying to show what the people who back us believe — and our own beliefs — of what our country needs to go back to,” said Jeff Sandberg, a Republican truck driver from Texas whose vehicle was hauling a massive banner covered in slogans such as “We Will Not Comply!!” and “Let’s Go Brandon,” a meme created to insult President Biden.

Many of those behind the demonstration, which was planned as an American version of the recent chaotic Canadian protest, have connections to the violent attack on the Capitol in January 2021, or supported the lie that fraud in the 2020 presidential election was to blame for Donald Trump’s loss.

ADELANTO, Calif. — Though it was billed as a grass-roots, nonpartisan event intended to oppose government COVID-19 mandates, a trucker demonstration that left California for Washington, D.C., on Wednesday appeared to be tightly aligned with far-right organizations and activists.

Brian Brase, a convoy spokesperson and Ohio-based truck driver, said the motorcade was expected to grow as the trucks wended across the country. “We believe tens of thousands will join in,” he said.

About 40 truckers were on hand with their rigs as the convoy rolled out on Wednesday in Adelanto, Calif., about 180 miles west of the Arizona state line. A flag-strewn send-off rally that resembled a Make America Great Again event drew about a hundred more vehicles.

At truck stops in the surrounding area, most local drivers seemed only dimly aware of the California convoy or too busy to take part. Unlike in Ottawa, Ontario, where a recent weeks-long protest shut down parts of Canada’s capital, the activity near Barstow, Calif., on Wednesday seemed highly staged, with memorabilia stands and food trucks.

The group behind the convoy — one of several in the United States expected to launch over the next few days — is demanding an end to the national emergency first declared by Trump in March 2020, to streamline the government response to the pandemic, and recently extended by Biden.

In Washington, officials from the US Capitol Police had set some security measures in motion. The Defense Department authorized deployment of about 700 unarmed National Guard personnel to help manage traffic, and Capitol Police said that plans are being drawn up to reinstall the temporary fence that was erected around the Capitol after last year’s Jan. 6 riot.

Ivanka Trump in talks with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, former president Donald Trump’s eldest daughter who served as one of his senior advisers, is in talks with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol about the possibility of cooperating with the panel, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

It was not immediately clear whether the negotiations, which aides described as preliminary, would result in Ivanka Trump providing substantive information to the panel or whether they were simply a stalling tactic, as some committee aides fear. But it was the latest example of the panel trying to reach into the former president’s inner circle to ascertain what he was doing and saying as rioters stormed the Capitol in his name.

Ivanka Trump was one of several aides who tried and failed to persuade Donald Trump to call off the violence that ultimately injured more than 150 police officers and sent lawmakers and the vice president, Mike Pence, fleeing for their lives.

Ivanka Trump’s lawyers have been in talks with the committee since January, when the panel sent her a letter requesting that she give voluntary testimony, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

She has yet to agree on a date when she might talk with the committee’s investigators, and the panel has made no threat of an imminent subpoena, the people familiar with the discussions said. Those close to Trump said she had no intention of going down the road taken by her father’s ally Steve Bannon, who refused to cooperate with the committee and then was indicted on contempt of Congress charges.

“Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview,” a spokesperson for her confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

Donald Trump has not requested that his daughter defy the committee’s requests as he has done with his other former top aides. And Ivanka Trump would be unlikely to take any step that Donald Trump did not know about and approve of, people familiar with her thinking said.

Tlaib to offer response to State of the Union

WASHINGTON — Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michaigan, will deliver a response to President Biden’s State of the Union address next week on behalf of the progressive Working Families Party group, in a rare instance of a formal response by a member of the president’s own party.

Tlaib’s speech, first reported by Politico, is expected to be a call for her fellow Democrats — particularly party members who have blocked Biden’s sweeping climate and social spending proposals, formerly known as the “Build Back Better” plan — to act with greater urgency while they hold the majority in the House and Senate.

“I am especially excited to elevate the voices of the working-class residents in my district and across the nation,” Tlaib said in a statement. “It should not be this hard to deliver on health care, climate, housing, child care, safety, voting rights, clean water, and so much more. . . . Our communities deserve for us to act now.”

Tlaib will note that “Republicans and a handful of corporate Democrats are standing in the way of Biden’s agenda but is not planning to call any members of Congress out by name, according to a person familiar with the remarks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss them in advance. The speech is intended to show that progressives support and will continue to fight for Biden’s agenda, the person said.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the GOP’s formal rebuttal to Biden’s speech next Tuesday. In a statement this week, Reynolds accused the Biden administration of “governing from the far-left” and stifling “free speech, free thought, and economic freedom.”

Tlaib’s speech will be the fifth time the Working Families Party has given a formal response to a president’s address before a joint session of Congress. The group’s responses to previous State of the Union addresses were given by Representative Ayanna Pressley, Democrat of Massachusetts, in 2020, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes in 2019 and former representative Donna F. Edwards, Democrat of Maryland, in 2018. Representative Jamaal Bowman, Democrat of New York, delivered a formal response for the group to Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress last year.

Palin seeks new trial and new judge

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is seeking a new trial and a new judge in her defamation suit against The New York Times in the wake of a Bloomberg News story reporting that several jurors deliberating in the case learned from smartphone push notifications that the judge presiding over the trial had already said he would rule in favor of the newspaper.

US District Judge Jed Rakoff said in a telephone conference Wednesday that lawyers for the former Alaska governor are seeking to file requests for a new trial, to reverse his ruling in favor of the Times, to disqualify himself from the case, to interview the jurors, and to disclose any contacts with the media during the trial.

Rakoff told lawyers and spectators on Feb. 14 that he planned to throw out Palin’s suit, regardless of the jury’s verdict, based on the failure of her team to present sufficient evidence to win the case. But he let jurors continue their deliberations to allow a higher court to consider their verdict in an anticipated appeal. They delivered a verdict against Palin the next day.

Palin sued the newspaper and former opinion page editor James Bennet over a 2017 opinion piece incorrectly linking her to a deadly shooting, accusing them of disregarding the truth in order to pursue a biased narrative. The Times and Bennet had argued that they made honest mistakes that they corrected less than a day after publication.

