Two prosecutors leading N.Y. Trump inquiry resign

Pomerantz confirmed that he had resigned but declined to elaborate. Dunne declined to comment.

The prosecutors, Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz, submitted their resignations after the new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, indicated to them that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Trump, the people said.

NEW YORK — The two prosecutors leading the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into former president Donald Trump and his business practices abruptly resigned Wednesday amid a monthlong pause in their presentation of evidence to a grand jury, according to people with knowledge of the matter, throwing the future of the high-stakes inquiry into serious doubt.

Without Bragg’s commitment to move forward, the prosecutors late last month postponed a plan to question at least one witness before the grand jury, one of the people said. They have not questioned any witnesses in front of the grand jury for more than a month, essentially pausing their investigation into whether Trump inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan terms from banks.

The precise reasons for Bragg’s pullback are unknown, and he has made few public statements about the status of the inquiry since taking office. In a statement responding to the resignations of the prosecutors, a spokesperson for Bragg said that he was “grateful for their service” and that the investigation was ongoing.

Time is running out for this grand jury, whose term is scheduled to expire in April. Prosecutors can ask jurors to vote to extend their term but generally avoid doing so. They also are often reluctant to impanel a new grand jury after an earlier one has heard testimony because witnesses could make conflicting statements if asked to testify again.

And without Dunne, a veteran of the office who has been closely involved with the inquiry for years, and Pomerantz, a leading figure in New York legal circles who was enlisted to work on it, the yearslong investigation could peter out.

The resignations, after the monthlong pause, mark an unexpected turnabout after the investigation had recently intensified. Cyrus Vance Jr., Bragg’s predecessor, convened the grand jury in the fall, and prosecutors began questioning witnesses before his term concluded at the end of the year. (Vance did not seek reelection.)

In mid-January, reporters for The New York Times observed significant activity related to the investigation at the lower Manhattan courthouse where the grand jury meets, with at least two witnesses visiting the building and staying inside for hours.

The witnesses were Trump’s longtime accountant and an expert in the real estate industry, according to people familiar with the appearances, which have not been previously reported. Dunne and Pomerantz also made regular appearances at the courthouse.

The burst of activity offered a sign that Bragg was forging ahead with the grand jury phase of the investigation, a final step before seeking charges.

But in recent weeks, that activity has ceased, and Dunne and Pomerantz have been seen only rarely.

The pause coincides with an escalation in the activity of a parallel civil inquiry by the New York state attorney general, Letitia James, whose office is examining some of the same conduct by Trump.

As Bragg’s grand jury presentation has come to a halt, another serious criminal inquiry into the former president has been gaining steam. In recent weeks, a district attorney in Atlanta asked a judge to convene a grand jury for an investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Another criminal investigation, in New York’s Westchester County, is examining Trump’s financial dealings at one of his company’s golf courses.

The Manhattan investigation, which proceeded in fits and starts for years, was the most developed of the three criminal inquiries into Trump. It resulted in the indictments this past summer of the Trump Organization and its long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, on separate tax-related charges.

After announcing those charges, the prosecutors zeroed in on a subject that has spurred much debate over the years: Trump’s net worth.

They have questioned whether Trump defrauded his lenders — sophisticated financial institutions like Deutsche Bank — by routinely inflating the value of his assets, the Times has previously reported.

In particular, the prosecutors have focused on annual financial statements Trump provided the lenders, scrutinizing whether he overvalued his various hotels, golf clubs, and other properties to score the best possible loan terms.

Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, compiled the statements based on information provided by the Trump Organization, leading the prosecutors to question whether the company had given its accountants bogus data.

Early this month, Mazars notified the Trump Organization that it would no longer serve as its accountant and that it could no longer stand behind a decade of Trump’s financial statements.

If Bragg ultimately closes the investigation, he could face political fallout in Manhattan, where Trump is generally loathed. And the district attorney has already had a rocky start to his tenure, after a memo he released outlining his policies for the office was met with furious pushback from local officials, small businesses, and the public.

Bragg — who was sworn in Jan. 1 — is a former federal prosecutor and veteran of the New York state attorney general’s office, where he oversaw civil litigation against Trump and his administration under James’s predecessor.