Canada has shown abundance of patience with protesters

Abdallah Fayyad spoke to the wrong people on his trip to Ottawa (“Canada declared a national emergency for this?” Opinion, Feb. 18). Missing from his assessment are the voices of thousands of residents who have not slept in weeks, business owners whose financial future is on the brink of ruin, and people who cannot get to school, work, or shop.

The so-called Freedom Convoy ignored court orders and was undeterred by the freezing of donated funds or threats to suspend truckers’ licenses and insurance. Pleas to go home from across the country have been mocked, with protesters dancing to loud music, bringing in bouncy houses and hot tubs. Hidden among their demands is a challenge to Canada’s democracy, including bringing down the government. Would American leaders or police officials be this patient if Washington, D.C., were shut down by an illegal occupation for three weeks?