Double-decker bus dispute approaches height of hypocrisy

The political process for double-decker tour bus approval could hinder visitors from effectively, enjoyably, and economically experiencing the sights of our city (“Tour bus battle brewing,” Business, Feb. 14).
My wife and I have successfully used double-decker, hop-on hop-off bus tours in more then 25 cities around the world. When planning a new vacation, I automatically search online for their routes and schedules.
Businesses, meanwhile, use politicians to eliminate competition through approvals and licensing. It would be better to allow the marketplace to do this, through better service and lower pricing.
Sitting on the roofless upper deck of one of these buses provides a vastly superior view of the sites on or near the route, and provides an excellent way to get to know the area.
Opponents of the introduction of these buses to Boston say that excessive vehicle height might cause injuries from tree branches. I think a more honest explanation for their resistance is the hit they could take to their bottom line.
David Cohen
Newton