Double-decker bus dispute approaches height of hypocrisy

The political process for double-decker tour bus approval could hinder visitors from effectively, enjoyably, and economically experiencing the sights of our city (“Tour bus battle brewing,” Business, Feb. 14).

My wife and I have successfully used double-decker, hop-on hop-off bus tours in more then 25 cities around the world. When planning a new vacation, I automatically search online for their routes and schedules.

Businesses, meanwhile, use politicians to eliminate competition through approvals and licensing. It would be better to allow the marketplace to do this, through better service and lower pricing.