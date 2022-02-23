Library children’s room is latest COVID mandate battleground

Let’s be clear: Bullying incidents are not debate, and it is not the debate, but rather the bullying, that is disruptive here. I am concerned about how, in this article and in many others, we are presented a false equivalence that misrepresents what is really happening in our society. Day in and day out, most who favor mandates seek to engage in respectful debate, rational policy-making, and reasonable enforcement, whereas many of those against vaccine and mask mandates use harassment, bullying, and threats of violence to inhibit rational political discourse.

In the Feb. 19 Metro story “BPL staff reports mask incidents,” Milton Valencia calls what has been described as “hateful and bullying incidents” over Boston’s mask mandate “the latest illustration of how the polarized debate over COVID-19 restrictions has disrupted school classroom, government meetings — and now children’s rooms at local libraries.”

I worry that we are collectively being intimidated into making decisions to lower the vitriol. In the end, however, that vitriol and our capitulation to it are much greater threats to our freedom than mandates for minor inconveniences to protect the common good. The Globe and other sources of news should be careful to call attention to this distinction, and to clearly identify from whom and from where intimidating tactics originate.

Dr. Anthony L. Schlaff

Brookline

The writer is the director of the public health program at Tufts University School of Medicine and a professor of public health and community medicine. His opinions expressed here are his own.





Clashes at public libraries have no place in an open society

The recent disruptions by unmasked individuals in the Boston Public Library, at the Central Library and at the Hyde Park branch, have no place in an open society. In fact, libraries are pillars of a democracy as we gather together safely to explore a diversity of ideas, books, and experiences. The same is true of schools, where recent challenges to books and curriculum have been intended to impede healthy discourse.

Public libraries are free to all and must remain safe for all. Speak up if you see any acts of intimidation. Contact Mayor Wu and members of the Boston City Council to express your concerns, and thank the staff at your local library for their courageous work.

Linda Stern

Roslindale

The writer is a retired librarian.