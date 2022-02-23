Boston Athletic Association CEO Tom Grilk to step down after 2022 Boston Marathon

Grilk, who previously was president of the BAA’s Board of Governors, succeeded Guy Morse as executive director in 2011 and became CEO five years later. In that role he oversaw the association’s daily operations and strategic planning.

“This change is just another step in bringing forward the next generation of leaders and we’ve been doing it for a few years,” said the 74-year-old Grilk, who will become a senior advisor to the BAA. “It’s happened in race operations, in finance, in marketing, communications, information technology.”

Tom Grilk, who has spent the past four decades in various roles with the Boston Athletic Association, will step down as president and chief executive officer at the end of April after this year’s marathon.

During Grilk’s tenure the world’s most fabled footrace, which began in 1897, endured historic challenges.

The 2012 event was held amid scorching temperatures. The next year’s race was cut short when two bombs planted by local terrorists exploded along the finish stretch along Boylston St., killing three spectators and maiming or injuring more than 260 others.

After the 2020 Marathon was canceled for the first time because of the COVID pandemic, last year’s race was postponed until October, the first time that it was not staged on the Patriots Day holiday. This year the Marathon will return to its customary date for the first time since 2019.

“It speaks to the continuing level of commitment of so many people, our staff, the organizing committee and our 9,500 volunteers,” observed Grilk. “All these people who will take action in the face of stress, whatever it may be. It certainly is the most satisfying thing for me to have been in the middle of all that and to have a hand in trying to shape things so that when challenge would come we’d be ready for it.”

Grilk’s involvement with the Marathon began when it still was an amateur undertaking, when runners covered the distance for a bowl of canned beef stew. He made his debut in the 1976 event, dubbed ‘The Run For The Hoses’ because the temperature reached 96 degrees.

“You don’t want to be semi-conscious when you do it,” mused Grilk, who woozed across the finish line but broke three hours when he ran again two years later. “I’ve been there.”

In 2021, the Boston Marathon was held in October, the first time it was not a springtime event. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Grilk, who became a BAA member in 1987, already had served for years as the finish-line announcer. While he took pride in properly pronouncing the names of elite athletes, Grilk was puzzled by the identity of Rosie Ruiz, the unknown and fraudulent 1980 women’s victor, inadvertently (but accurately) calling her Rosie Ruse.

Grilk joined the BAA board in 1993, became president in 2003 and served for seven years before becoming executive director.

“I’ve worked in one field for a long time,” Grilk, who’d been a corporate attorney for the Boston firm of Hale and Dorr, said at the time. “If you do one thing for a long time you wonder if there’s anything else that would be really engaging that was different. With this, it’s something very exciting to do.”

Grilk, his staffers, and race director Dave McGillivray were presented with a series of uncommon tests, beginning with the weather. Though the temperature reached 88 degrees in 2012, more than 96 percent of the 22,000 starters went the 26-mile distance, aided by the BAA’s medical preparations.

The Boston Marathon is not a race but an experience, Grilk had told runners. That experience turned harrowing the following spring when the bombings abruptly halted the race and prevented thousands of runners from finishing.

The BAA, which customarily awarded medals to all who crossed the line, gave them to every competitor. “It would have been callous to deny a medal to anybody who honored us by coming here,” Grilk said.

The following day the BAA announced that the 2014 race would go on as scheduled. “The Boston Marathon is a deeply held tradition,” said Grilk, “an integral part of the fabric and history of our community.”

It took the COVID pandemic to interrupt that tradition two years ago when the Marathon was cancelled and held virtually in September.

“We were doing what everybody in society had to do, which is be as adaptive and resilient as you could be in the face of relentless and absolutely unpredictable change,” said Grilk. “Just doing the best you could to meet the necessities of the time as they shifted.”

The BAA had to adapt again last year as the pandemic continued, postponing the race for six months and holding it during the October holiday weekend.

“The pandemic brought an opportunity that one might not have expected,” said Grilk. “What I wanted to see was a broad extension of our work in community service and engagement. So we pivoted to understanding what we could and should do as community servants and then setting about doing it.”

There were 15,736 participants in the 2021 Boston Marathon. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The BAA reinforced its commitment to health and wellness in the Greater Boston community. Those initiatives include donations to the Boston Public Schools for physical education and the new Boston Running Collaborative designed to expand access to running and walking among groups of color.

Grilk is moving on at a time when the BAA staff has tripled and the organization has taken over from longtime sponsor John Hancock the task of recruiting and managing the elite men’s and women’s fields and handling race credentialing.

“When I started the staff was maybe a dozen true believers,” said Grilk. “Now we’ll have 35 or more people who are real professionals in their fields so we’ll have the internal capabilities to do the things that have to be provided for.”

His vision, Grilk says, “is for the Marathon to keep getting better, be imaginative, keep up with the times and engage people as broadly as we can on the benefits of health and wellness. "

Jack Fleming, the association’s chief operating officer, will serve as acting CEO as of May 1 while the board conducts a search for Grilk’s successor.

Grilk’s departure is part of what he calls “a planned continuity transition.”

“You want to make sure that this next generation of leaders has every opportunity to do it,” he said.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.