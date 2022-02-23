Brendan MacDonnell’s overtime winner helps Natick eliminate rival Brookline from playoff contention

“Oh my god, it was unbelievable,” MacDonnell said. “To know we sent them home is a great feeling. To see that puck in the net, everything came together. It was just the greatest feeling in the world.”

The overtime goal gave Natick (9-9-3) a thrilling win, after blowing a 3-0 lead. It almost assuredly puts the Redhawks in the postseason, whether by record or power ranking. It also kept Brookline (9-11-0) from reaching .500 and from earning an MIAA tournament bid.

With a steal of the puck, a break to the net, and a quick move to slip the puck five-hole, Brendan MacDonnell scored his first varsity goal, and eliminated a division rival from the playoffs.

Natick’s regulation goals all came in the first period and set the crowd ablaze at William Chase Arena, especially the second tally. Senior captain Ryan Comeau buried a short-range one-timer, and then 15 seconds later, freshman forward Sam Hubbard found a rebound and buried it.

“[The puck] bounced out and I just popped it in,” Hubbard said. “I just got to the open space. The puck always comes.”

The third goal came two minutes later, courtesy of Austin Leombruno finding another rebound.

“We had a lot of confidence and momentum as far as our systems,” coach Bill LaCouture said. “We were really spreading them out quite a bit and going after the net. I’m proud of what we did, we got off our game a little bit, changed a few things.”

In the second period, penalties started to pile up for the Redhawks, as MacDonnell found himself in the box twice, watching Brookline senior captain Jacob Gurdin put the puck in a gaping net. Junior captain Steve MacDougall scored the second for Brookline, and it was a one-goal game entering the third period.

Junior defenseman James Redding tied the game with another power-play goal in the third, the two man-up goals were instrumental in the Warriors forcing overtime.

“I knew I had hurt my team like that and it’s a horrible feeling to have,” MacDonnell said. “You don’t want to step on the ice and hurt your team like that. I knew I had to do something to make up for that.”

Senior Tim Cushing earned the win in net with 15 saves, coming up big late when Brookline had a chance to win in regulation.

“It’s huge. It’s what I’ve always imagined growing up,” he said. “This is the moment you dream of. To eliminate one of your rivals feels even better.”

MacDonnell recovered from a lacerated spleen he suffered in December to return earlier this month. His first goal came at a terrific time.

“Feb. 5th against Framingham, I got to step back on the ice,” he said. “Since then I noticed something different in myself. I definitely want to go out there hard because you never know when it’s going to be your last shift, and I’ve taken that to heart.”

BC High 4, Reading 2 — The Eagles (7-12-1) overcame a shorthanded goal from Matty Fichera just 89 seconds in, taking third place in the Buddy Ferreira Classic with goals from Ricky Robinson, Brendan Burke, John Degnan and James Marshall at Falmouth Ice Arena. James Lawhorne also scored for the 13th-ranked Rockets (11-8-2). Degnan’s goal in the second period stood as the game-winner for the Eagles, who never trailed after Robinson and Burke scored 57 seconds apart at 3:20 and 4:17 of the first.

Bishop Fenwick 4, Lowell Catholic 1 — Fenwick (7-9-4) got goals from Mike Faragi, Cam Anderson, Manny Alvarez-Segee and Ralph Juffre in the nonleague victory at Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Bishop Stang 4, Middleborough 1 — Eli Ikkela, Aidan Cousineau, and Jack Jedrey each tallied a goal and an assist, while Adyn Simmons added two helpers to lead the Spartans (17-2-1) to a nonleague win at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Boston Latin 4, North Andover 2 — Junior Rich Bova scored two goals to lead the Wolfpack (5-9-2) to a Merrimack Valley/Dual County League win at Haverhill Valley Forum.

Falmouth 2, Arlington Catholic 0 — Kevin Coyne (shorthanded) and Bud Driscoll scored for the host Clippers (12-7-2) to secure seventh place in the Buddy Ferreira Classic at Falmouth Ice Arena. Ryan Palmer recorded a 10-save shutout for Falmouth and Luke Ramsay stopped 27 shots in a losing effort for the Cougars (8-10-2).

Framingham 2, Chelmsford 0 — Sophomore Troy Huber earned the shutout and was named tournament MVP, and senior PJ Farese and sophomore Brendan Peck scored for the Flyers (11-8-3), who took home the championship of the Cahoon Cup at Burlington Ice Palace.

Gloucester 4, Lynnfield 3 — Emerson Marshall scored 19 seconds into overtime to lift the host Fishermen (16-4) in the nonleague matchup at Dorothy Talbot Rink.

Grafton/Blackstone Valley 2, Worcester 1 — Zach Baker scored the deciding goal at 12:20 of the third period to propel the Gators (10-6-2) to the championship of the inaugural Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association Class B championship at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough. Paul Hardcastle had the other goal for Grafton/Blackstone Valley, and Thomas Liddy and John DeFonso each assisted on both goals. Luke Evers scored a second-period goal for the Wildcats (10-7-2).

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Haverhill 4 — Freshman Mate Tardi capped his hat trick with the overtime winner for the Generals (12-8), who captured the Gulazian Division championship of the Newburyport Bank Classic at Graf Rink.

Nashoba 4, Marlborough 3 — Billy Johns scored with 3.6 seconds left in overtime and the Wolves (16-3) stunned the previously unbeaten Panthers to win the Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association Class A championship at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. Joe Quinn had a goal and two assists, and Joe Scanlon and Colin Ruschioni a goal apiece for Nashoba. Jeremy Lacroix had a hat trick for Marlborough (17-1-1), including the tying goal with 1:33 left in regulation.

Oakmont 4, Gardner 2 — Jake Thibeault had two goals and an assist, and the Spartans (11-6-1) avenged a pair of regular-season losses to capture the inaugural Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association Class C championship at Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg. Kaleb Jakola and Blake Riggins added goals for Oakmont, while Matt Marshall and Jayden Patel had the goals for the Wildcats (9-7-2).

Pope Francis 2, St. Mary’s 2 — Cam McGonagle scored on the fifth attempt of the shootout to keep the Spartans alive, Christian Iacoviello followed with another goal, and tournament MVP Owen Giangrande stopped a pair of Cardinals attempts as St. Mary’s captured the championship of the Cardinal Classic at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield. The game goes into the books as a tie for MIAA tournament and power ratings purposes. Eric Toto had a shorthanded goal and also assisted Brady Alves’s tally in the second period for the Spartans (10-7-5), who won the tournament for the first time. Jake Jarrell tied it with 13:27 left in regulation for the Cardinals (12-5-2), who also got a goal from Ryan O’Leary.

Stoughton/Brockton 5, Bellingham 1 — Needing a win to qualify for the postseason and less than three minutes away from having its fate sealed, Stoughton/Brockton (10-10-2) broke out with four goals to reach the .500 mark and punch its ticket with the victory at Asiaf Arena in Brockton. Ryan Summers scored an unassisted goal with 2:50 left to break a 1-1 tie, then Joe McNulty added another 33 seconds later. Goals from Sean Farley (1:35 left) and Ben Shirey (:30 left) iced the victory. Cooper Card also had a goal and assist for S/B.

Sarah Barber, Cam Kerry, Vitoria Poejo, Nate Weitzer, Ethan McDowell, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.