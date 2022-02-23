Burke cruises past TechBoston, Latin Academy edges new mission to set up BCL boys’ basketball finals

“Historically, we haven’t played well in the City League tournament, but we’ve played well in the state tournament,” said Burke coach Sean Ryan. “We didn’t know what to expect with a young group in a game like this. But we’re 12-4 now, so really no one one is a freshman or a sophomore. I thought we made some good adjustments and had a positive response to [TechBoston’s] pressure.”

Sophomore Nahkeem Singleton scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, sophomore Ramsey Checo and freshman Jaeden Roberts chipped in 13 points apiece, and freshman point guard Jasaad Fenton controlled the action as the Bulldogs sailed into the BCL finals (2 p.m. Thursday at Madison Park vs. Latin Academy).

In front of a sizable crowd at Madison Park, Burke (12-4) opened the second quarter on an 11-3 run and outscored TechBoston, 27-8, in the frame to take a 43-28 lead by halftime and cruise to a 77-59 win in the Boston City League semofinals.

Latin Academy won the other semifinal, as senior forward Osasu Woghiren scored 18 points with 17 rebounds and led the defensive effort on New Mission star junior Hassan Jenkins — who burned the Dragons (15-2) for 30 points in a 63-60 win Feb. 11 — to help Latin to a 53-50 win.

The defending BCL champions went on a 12-0 run at the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters to pull away for a 48-36 lead, and held on in front of a sizable crowd at Madison Park. “We had a lot of turnovers but we kind of weathered the storm,” said Latin coach Dan Bunker. “It wasn’t really a pretty game, but we were able to grind it out at the end.”

Abington 68, Cape Cod Academy 54 — Antwonne Graham Jr. (22 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals) lifted the Green Wave (14-6) to the Shawn P Cotter Tournament championship victory. Tommy Fanara (13 points) earned Tournament MVP, while Dasean Leggett (11 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals) was named to the All-Tournament team.

Cohasset 60, Monomoy 31 — Junior Will Baker (18 points) and senior Kevin Federle (11 points) led the Skippers (15-4) to a nonleague win.

Haverhill 71, Fitchburg 70 — Colin Snyder scored 22 points, and Jeremy Valdez added 16 to propel the Hillies (9-10) to the nonleague win.

North Quincy 72, Plymouth South 44 — Sophomore Daithi Quinn (28 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals), junior Zach Taylor (13 points, 4 rebounds) and freshman Kobe Nguyen (12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) led the No. 12 Red Raiders (17-4) to a Patriot League victory.

Salem 63, Salem Academy 41 — Senior Treston Abreu scored 35 points to go with five rebounds to lead the Witches (17-3) to a nonleague victory.

St. Sebastian’s 68, Milton Academy 62 — Juniors Trevor Mullin (19 points) and Cooper Wright (16 points, 6 blocks) and freshman Jaylen Harrell (15 points) led the Arrows (21-2) to their first Independent School