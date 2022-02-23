EMass girls’ basketball: Ashley Dinges headlines Players of the Week

Ashley Dinges, Central Catholic – The sophomore forward erupted for 24 points and 15 rebounds as the Raiders earned a statement 54-35 win and ended Franklin’s 54-game winning streak on Saturday, and she contributed 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 blocks in a 57-47 victory over Newton North on Monday to secure the Comcast Classic title.
Olivia Gourdine, Barnstable – The senior forward scored a career-high 33 points and added 21 rebounds and 5 assists in a 63-32 win over Nauset on Wednesday and posted 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 53-48 loss to Sandwich on Friday.
Margo Mattes, Brookline – Mattes, a junior guard, poured in 35 points for the Warriors in a 56-45 win over Newton North on Thursday.
Kate Olenik, Medfield – The junior guard finished with 18 points and 7 boards in a 61-48 win over Walpole on Thursday, 26 points in a 62-52 victory over Billerica on Sunday, and 26 more plus 8 rebounds in a 64-46 triumph over Oliver Ames on Tuesday.
Ava Orlando, Notre Dame-Hingham – Orlando, a freshman guard, posted a triple-double of 22 points, 11 assists, and 10 steals in a 73-53 win over Bishop Stang on Sunday and added 25 points, 8 assists, and 5 steals in a 63-43 triumph over Austin Prep on Monday.
Erin Reen, Norwood – The senior guard’s clutch, running 3-pointer as time expired helped the Mustangs secure a 53-50 win over Woburn on Monday for the Comcast Classic title, an undefeated regular season, and the No. 1 spot in the Globe’s Top 20.
