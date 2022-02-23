EMass girls’ basketball: Ashley Dinges headlines Players of the Week

Ashley Dinges, Central Catholic – The sophomore forward erupted for 24 points and 15 rebounds as the Raiders earned a statement 54-35 win and ended Franklin’s 54-game winning streak on Saturday, and she contributed 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 blocks in a 57-47 victory over Newton North on Monday to secure the Comcast Classic title.

Olivia Gourdine, Barnstable – The senior forward scored a career-high 33 points and added 21 rebounds and 5 assists in a 63-32 win over Nauset on Wednesday and posted 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 53-48 loss to Sandwich on Friday.

Margo Mattes, Brookline – Mattes, a junior guard, poured in 35 points for the Warriors in a 56-45 win over Newton North on Thursday.