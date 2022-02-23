Everett boys’ basketball forced to forfeit final two games because of overscheduling

The Everett boys’ basketball team will finish the regular season 18-4 after its final two games — a win and a loss at the IAABO Board 27/Comcast Classic — were ruled forfeits by the MIAA.

As an exclusion school, Everett is not eligible to play more than 20 games under the new statewide format. By rule, any games scheduled beyond the 20-game maximum are ruled forfeits, with a score of 10-0 to credit the winning team with the minimum margin of victory required to boost its power rating.

Everett defeated Newton North, 82-68, in the Comcast Classic semifinals Sunday at Woburn High, then lost, 78-64, to top-ranked BC High. Both games are now counted as 10-0 losses.