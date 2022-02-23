fb-pixel Skip to main content
Everett boys’ basketball forced to forfeit final two games because of overscheduling

By Nate Weitzer Globe correspondent,Updated February 23, 2022, 56 minutes ago
Everett’s John Monexant (left) drives against Belmont’s Colin Gallowayduring during a December game.Mary Schwalm

The Everett boys’ basketball team will finish the regular season 18-4 after its final two games — a win and a loss at the IAABO Board 27/Comcast Classic — were ruled forfeits by the MIAA.

As an exclusion school, Everett is not eligible to play more than 20 games under the new statewide format. By rule, any games scheduled beyond the 20-game maximum are ruled forfeits, with a score of 10-0 to credit the winning team with the minimum margin of victory required to boost its power rating.

Everett defeated Newton North, 82-68, in the Comcast Classic semifinals Sunday at Woburn High, then lost, 78-64, to top-ranked BC High. Both games are now counted as 10-0 losses.

With scheduling mishaps occurring throughout the state in multiple sports under the new format, the MIAA is not making exceptions.

“The rule is there for the maximum number of games and that’s how it’s been interpreted all year long,” said Hingham athletic director and statewide basketball tournament director Jim Quatromoni.

“It’s not just impacting one team anymore. In years past, seeding was based on winning percentage, so [a forfeit] might impact three or four teams, but now, if you allow games to be counted that are in violation of a rule, you’re impacting every opponent, and every opponent’s opponent.”

With the process of forming statewide brackets beginning Friday, and pairings likely to be released Saturday, Quatromoni asks any schools with missing scores to update their pages at Arbiter Live.

