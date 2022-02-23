Jake DeBrusk moved up to the top line

Granted, that’s not the conventional way of placating a player who wants out of town. However, it is one way of potentially improving GM Don Sweeney’s bargaining power in the trade market, thus finally resolving the longest standing trade request in the near century-long history of the franchise.

The 25-year-old DeBrusk, some three months removed from his trade request becoming public knowledge, moved on up to the first line for a 45-minute workout at Climate Pledge Arena, and will skate there with the elite likes of Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron Thursday night vs. the Kraken.

SEATTLE — With less than a month to go before the NHL trade deadline, the Bruins on Wednesday finally found Jake DeBrusk a new home.

The more offensive pop DeBrusk shows, the better Sweeney’s odds of engaging a trade partner willing to give up substantive value for a young forward who once factored prominently in the Bruins offensive future. Absent bona fide offers, Sweeney has kept DeBrusk on the roster, despite risk of injury, maintaining hope that another GM (are you listening, Steve Yzerman?), might pony up fair market value for the former first-round draft pick.

Right now, DeBrusk remains both designated for assignment and penciled in at right wing on a line with Marchand on the left and Bergeron in the middle.

“He has to bring some of the attributes he brings best — speed and create some turnovers on the forecheck,” noted coach Bruce Cassidy, who also reunited his Zip Line, with Eric Haula pivoting Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak. “They’re a line that will play off the rush and puck pursuit. We ask of anyone on that line, hold on to puck, they’re a good cycle line, second effort on pucks. And then play your game … he’s a good offensive player.”

What also motivated Cassidy to move DeBrusk to his off wing, in part, was the fact that DeBrusk scored Saturday against Ottawa and then Monday against Colorado. After going eight games with a paltry 0-1—1 line to show for 14 minutes of ice time per night, goals in back-to-back games constituted a hot streak.

“Defensively, I think Jake’s habits have been more consistent,” added Cassidy, “in terms of stick position in the D zone. So we’ll just remind him about those, correct when needed, like everybody.”

On Monday, in the impressive 5-1 win over the Avalanche, DeBrusk skated on a fourth line with Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar. His goal with 4:18 to go in the second provided the 4-1 lead, and helped build the case for his promotion.

“Sometimes it’s tough when you go in with two guys who are arguably Hall-of-Famers,” said Cassidy, thinking of DeBrusk’s task now at hand. “You can get a little nervous, and I think that’s happened over the years with some younger guys. Jake’s a little older now, so we had a good discussion about that — is it something that would take away from his game, or help build his game? Because he should have a say in this, so we had that conversation, and I think he’d like to give it a go and see where it leads.”

No telling exactly what DeBrusk thinks because he has not commented since his trade request became public. The Globe has made repeated requests to interview him, but all have been declined.

“That’s totally Jake–player driven,” said Sweeney, asked here if DeBrusk was maintaining silence also at the club’s request.

Asked if he was disappointed by DeBrusk’s choice not to talk, Sweeney said, “Player driven, whatever the player decides to do.”

Brad Marchand set for return

Marchand will be back in action for the first time since Feb. 8, the night he let his emotions run off the rails, leading to his six-game suspension for the two swipes he took at Penguin goalie Tristan Jarry.

Marchand did not make Tuesday’s team flight, but is expected to be on the ice here for Thursday’s morning workout.

“He’s dealing with a personal matter — a good one,” said Cassidy, the inflection in his voice making it sound like the veteran left winger had not remained home due to any significant issues.

Marchand skated with the club in New York City last week, just hours before he made his failed appeal to commissioner Gary Bettman, then returned to Boston and skated on his own.

“I don’t worry about that part,” said Cassidy, dismissing any qualms he might have about plugging in Marchand immediately after a 2 ½-week layoff. “He’s one of the best conditioned athletes in the National Hockey League. For him, it’s just timing. You have to get in with some live bodies around you, live contact, so that part hopefully picks up quickly.”

In his absence, the Bruins power play went five consecutive games (0 for 11) without a goal, a streak that ended Monday when Charlie Coyle connected on one of the club’s three man-up situations. Marchand’s return should provide a boost to the PP.

“He’ll help it, that’s for sure,” offered Cassidy. “I thought our power play was really good against Colorado. We probably could have scored on each one. So that’s a positive, we were turning the corner a little bit. We haven’t generated enough opportunities for ourselves, that’s one thing — but Marsh will definitely help.”

Linus Ullmark gets the call

Red-hot Jeremy Swayman, 3-1-1 and a .944 save percentage in his last six outings, will yield the net here to Linus Ullmark, then make the start Saturday night in San Jose. They’re likely to split the back-to-backs (Monday-Tuesday) in LA and Anaheim, Cassidy then deciding on how to divvy up the final two stops, Vegas (Thursday) and Columbus (Saturday) … Over their last five games (3-1-1), the Bruins posted nearly a 7:1 advantage in lead time, 180:15 compared to their opponents’ 26:28. They never played with a deficit in their games against the Senators (2), Ranger, or Avs … Nick Foligno likely will assume DeBrusk’s No. 4 LW spot on the line with Nosek and Curtis Lazar .... The trade deadline is Monday, March 21 at 3 p.m. ET. The Bruins play that night in Montreal.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.