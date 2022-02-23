Major League Baseball tells players season will be shortened if no labor deal reached by Monday

MLB told the players directly that the Monday deadline for an agreement is not a soft one — no deal by then means games will be lost and not made up.

JUPITER, Fla. — The third day of these fraught and unproductive Major League Baseball labor talks brought a stark truth to the forefront.

“A deadline is a deadline,” said an MLB spokesperson. “Missed games are missed games. Salary will not be paid for those games.”

MLB said that it would not try to make up any scratched games by trying to squeeze in doubleheaders later in the season, a decision made in part by scheduling difficulties caused by interleague games being scheduled from Game 1 on March 31.

It’s the owners who locked out the players back on Dec. 2, a labor maneuver meant to inject urgency to these talks. There was a presumption, or at least a desire, from the players that they would still be paid in full for a shortened season while they were being locked out.

Should the sides fail to broker a deal by Monday , they would lose approximately $20.5 million a day in salaries each day of no games, according to Associated Press figures.

Losses to the owners from game-day ticket, parking and concessions revenues are somewhat trickier to calculate.

One effective weapon for the players would be to pull back their proposal on expanded playoffs. Even though the players want to increase the number of postseason teams from 10 to 12, two less than what the owners want, MLB has been keen to start reaping and distributing hundreds of millions of dollars from lucrative playoff TV deals.

Prior acceptance of MLB’s desire to have commercial patches on uniforms would also likely come off the table.

One player, pitcher Alex Wood, voiced on Twitter what amounted to befuddlement over the league’s stance on the firm deadline, saying “It’s fascinating MLB setting a hard deadline to play a full season for Monday. They locked us out. Had barely any contact for two months post lockout. Have yet to make a single good faith offer to even initiate real conversations to get a deal done. Just make a real offer.” Followed by a shrug emoji.

Based on injury data, MLB wants players to have four weeks of spring training, meaning the last possible date to open camps is March 3 in order to meet the March 31 deadline. Three days will be needed between a Monday settlement and the opening of camps to allow for a variety of logistics.

In a day of meetings described by one source as containing vigorous debate that still retained a courteous and respectful tone, players in attendance directed their comments directly to the MLB negotiating team, which included two owners.

MLB brought one proposal to the table on Wednesday.

It raised its minimum salary offer by $10,000 a year, starting at $640,000 and ending five years later at $680,000.

The players’ first year proposal starts at $775,000 and increases $30,000 a year to $895,000.

The sides will meet again Thursday.

One topic again not discussed in any meaningful way was the competitive balance threshold tax, a core economic issue. The sides remain far apart here as well, not only dollar amounts but on penalties for exceeding the thresholds, with owners doubling taxes under the prior CBA.

Issues that did come up again included tanking, competitive integrity and younger players being paid more and being paid more earlier.

The MLB spokesperson reiterated the league’s view that it has attempted to respond to the players’ proposals in a positive way even though MLB believes the players have moved backwards on prior positions over the prior three bargaining sessions.

The spokesperson said the players would have to start moving towards the league’s positions.

