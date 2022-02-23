Northeastern top-ranked as women’s Hockey East playoffs begin

Despite the expansion of the NCAA tournament this season to 11 teams, the surest way for every team but top-ranked Northeastern to earn a spot is to win the Hockey East title. Though both Vermont and UConn have been ranked in the national top 10, they are still long shots to make the field as an at-large. Upstart Boston College, which has turned on its best late in the season, cannot make the tournament without capturing the league trophy next weekend.

Northeastern awaits its quarterfinal opponent from the results of the mid-week opening-round games. The Huskies will face New Hampshire, Merrimack, or Holy Cross, and they have not lost to any of the three this season.

Fourth-ranked BC (19-13-1) opens up the quarterfinal round with a Friday afternoon tilt against fifth-ranked Maine. After dropping their weekend series to Vermont, the Eagles will look to bounce back against Maine (14-18-1), whom they defeated in all three meetings this season by an 11-6 margin. However, in two of those meetings, the Black Bears forced BC to overtime. Maine’s roster is chock-full of European players with great shots and high intensity, including junior Ida Kuoppala, who leads the team with nine goals and 14 assists this season.

Despite the losses last weekend, BC is still playing its best hockey of the season, leaning on the power of senior forward Kelly Browne. The Burlington native leads the Eagles with 10 goals and 24 assists. She has picked up 10 helpers in the month of February.

BC has not won the Hockey East title since 2017, and Browne is eager to have the championship experience herself.

“My main goal is that I want to win Hockey East,” said Browne. “I haven’t won anything at BC yet, so I think my senior year going out with the Hockey East title would be amazing, and hopefully then going to NCAAs.”

Sixth-ranked Boston University (12-14-6) has the toughest road ahead of the Boston-based teams, going on the road to face third-seeded UConn (22-8-4), a team that has hovered around the nation’s top 10 several times this season.

Terriers coach Brian Durocher believes that if his team can put all of the pieces together, they could edge well-rounded UConn. While BU’s offense has struggled as of late, its defense has kept games close, forcing its last three games to overtime. The Terriers also earned a shootout victory over UConn early in February.

“You’ve got to go out and play good defense [against UConn,]” said Durocher in a post-game presser last weekend. “They are a strong team physically, but if you stay on defense and don’t make things easy for them, you can give yourself a chance.”

The Frankel Report

Though the playoffs remain, Northeastern’s fifth-year goaltender Aerin Frankel has solidified her status as the best goaltender in regular-season Hockey East history. With the Huskies’ win over UConn on Saturday, Frankel concluded her career with 73 league victories. She also holds the league’s career goals allowed average (1.03) and save percentage (.956). When it comes to the latter record, she displaced another Northeastern great, Florence Schelling.

“She’s broken just about every single record at the school, and a lot of Hockey East records,” said Northeastern coach Dave Flint after Sunday’s win. “She has been the backbone for us. We wouldn’t be where we are without her.”

Frankel also was named to the list of 12 semifinalists for the Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association National Goaltender of the Year award, an honor she earned last season. BC’s Abigail Levy is also a semifinalist for the award, which is in its second year.

Mangiafico comes through

Medfield’s Maya Mangiafico was responsible for a stunning goal on Saturday, as her Brown squad defeated one of the nation’s best teams, Quinnipiac, 1-0. The Buckingham, Browne, and Nichols product scored early in the second period, and her team’s defense held on, shutting out the ninth-ranked team in the nation. It was the sophomore’s fifth goal of the season. The young Brown squad did not advance to the ECAC playoffs, finishing the regular season at 6-18-5, but went 2-1-3 in its last six games … Harvard coach Katey Stone was named one of three finalists for ECAC Hockey’s Coach of the Year award, thanks to the Crimson’s best record since the 2014-15 season. Harvard won the league’s regular-season title with a 16-5-1 conference record, as well as the Ivy League championship. The winner will be announced next week … Jada Brenon may not be on the winningest team in Hockey East, but she might be one of the most impactful players in the league. Holy Cross’s senior goaltender set the league’s record for career saves, with 2,668. Two seasons ago, she set the single season record for conference saves with 832.