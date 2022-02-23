Pembroke stays hot, tops Plymouth to win Gould Tournament

Senior captain Megan Dorsey opened the scoring, jamming home a rebound late in the first period to put the home team ahead. Dorsey was in eighth grade the last time the Titans won the Gould Tournament.

With a 4-1 win over Plymouth at Hobomock Arena, Pembroke won the Gould Tournament championship, a yearly tournament between Fisher Division teams, for the first time since 2017.

“I have such a strong senior class in terms of mentality,” said Pembroke coach Bill Flynn. “We have a great group of kids. The work ethic that they put in, the care that they have for their other teammates. They’ve made the younger girls feel so comfortable, so it was really nice to complete the whole thing today. It was awesome to watch it go full circle for them.”

Eighth-grader Mary Quatrale scored twice for the No. 20 Titans (15-5), highlighted by a seeking shot from the point that went just inside the top left corner. Freshman Jen Birolini also added a tally for the Titans, as the Titans were able to keep play in the attacking zone and avenge a prior loss to Plymouth (10-9-1).

“The girls worked really hard for this one,” said Flynn. “I thought that we forechecked really, really well today. We tired them out and they struggled in the second period to get the puck out with the long change and we took advantage.”

Finishing with a 13-2 record in the Patriot League, the Titans responded to a daunting schedule by winning 12 of their last 13 games.

Barnstable 3, Boston Latin 2 — Sophomore Claire Hazard netted the game-winner and dished out two assists, leading the Red Hawks (10-7) to a nonleague win at Falmouth Ice Arena in the consolation game of the Michael J. Tasha Tournament. Senior Laura Cogswell and junior Molly Hudson scored a goal apiece.

Bishop Fenwick 4, Bishop Stang 2 — Goals from senior captain Lauren Diranian, junior Zoe Elwell, junior Lily Pregent, and eighth-grader Skylar Demsey powered the Crusaders (9-8-2) to a Catholic Central League win at Hetland Arena.

Framingham 4, Leominster 0 — Junior Mason Puumala notched two goals and added an assist, lifting the Flyers (8-7-5) to a nonleague win in the consolation game of the Inclusion Cup at Loring Arena. Freshman Maggie Robinson scored and contributed an assist. With the win, the Flyers advance to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Hanover 7, Scituate 2 — Junior Sarah Long netted her first hat trick of the season, powering the Hawks (8-8-2) to a win in the consolation game of the Gould Tournament. With the win, the Hawks qualify for the state tournament. Junior captain Merri DeCoste scored twice, freshman Abigail Hanna added a goal and an assist, and junior Samantha Burke made 34 saves in between the pipes.

King Philip 4, Algonquin/Hudson 3 — Senior captain Sydney O’Shea scored twice and Jennifer Daniels added a goal and an assist in a nonleague win at New England Sports Center for the No. 15 Warriors (18-4), winning the Medway/Ashland Tournament.

Medway/Ashland 5, Marshfield 0 — Senior Katie Crews netted a hat trick and was named tournament MVP, pacing Medway/Ashland (13-6-1) to a nonleague win in the Inclusion Cup championship at Loring Arena. Junior Emilie Infanger (one goal, three assists) and sophomore Maggie Monaghan (one goal, two assists) helped pace the offense and senior Zoe Ratcliffe made 17 saves to secure the shutout.

Methuen/Tewksbury 6, Masconomet 1 — Senior captain Jess Driscoll (two goals) and junior Riley Sheehan (two goals, one assist) powered the Red Rangers (8-8-4) to a nonleague win at Methuen High School in the consolation game of the Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament.

Milton 3, Ursuline 3 — Sophomore Ellie McConville scored twice, helping Milton (6-12-2) to a nonleague tie at Ulin Rink.

Nobles 4, Governor’s Academy 1 — Emmy O’Leary scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs (23-0-3) to the Independent School League win. Julia Simon and Emma Davis scored the other two goals in the victory, which clinched the ISL title.

Quincy/North Quincy 7, Stoughton 0 — Junior Maggie Lynch recorded a hat trick and added an assist in a nonleague win for Quincy/North Quincy (12-8) at Quincy Youth Arena.

Norwood 6, Dedham 5 — Junior Jenna Naumann and senior Marissa Cataldo each recorded hat tricks, propelling the No. 11 Mustangs (16-3-1) to a Tri Valley League win at the Skating Club of Boston. With the win, the Mustangs clinch the Tri-Valley League title.

Peabody 1, HPNA 0 — Freshman Alyse Mutti posted a 22-save shutout and junior Penelope Spack scored the game’s lone goal, securing a nonleague win for the No. 13 Peabody (15-4-1) at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink and tying the program record for most wins in a season.

Shrewsbury 5, Norwell 2 — Junior Katherine Vona, senior captain Kaci Ryder, freshman Kate Louder, freshman Blaire Fay, and senior Holly Catarius each scored in a nonleague win for the Colonials (12-6-1) at Henry Graf Skating Rink, clinching the Newburyport Bank Classic championship.

Stoneham/Wilmington 2, Central Catholic 1 — Gabby Daniels and Lily MacKenzie each scored to help the Spartans (8-10-1) win the overtime matchup at Stoneham arena.

Wellesley 2, Franklin 1 — Senior Dani Cimino scored both goals for the Raiders (11-8-1) in the nonleauge matchup at Wellesley Sports Center.

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 3, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 2 — Freshman Chloe Duff scored twice and junior Shea Kelleher netted the overtime-winner, lifting Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake (10-9) to a nonleague win at Foxborough Sports Center.

Woburn 1, Malden Catholic 0 — Senior Alyssa Wackrow recorded a shutout and senior ML Pineros netted the game’s lone goal on the power play with assists from sophomore Taylor Buckley and freshman Ella Spinazola to lift the No. 7 Tanners (14-4-2) to a nonleague win at O’Brien Arena.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.